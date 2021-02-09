Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Brandi Turner, 40, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of aggravated assault.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Saltillo woman said her daughter used to live with a man at a State Park Road residence. At some point, the boyfriend stole a Ruger 9mm pistol and a Jeep Liberty. Since the daughter is an adult, she would have to file the police report.
A County Road 752 Tupelo man said he let a man he only knows by a first name to haul away a 1993 Honda Accord to fix it. The car was removed around Thanksgiving and he has not heard back from the shade tree mechanic.
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said overnight someone broke into his 18-wheeler trailer and stole three shower faucets and two Samsung 42-inch televisions.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo woman sold her 2016 Kia Optima to a female last August with the understanding that the buyer would “take up the payments.” The buyer made a partial payment in December and will not return the woman’s calls.
A Tupelo woman served a man with a court-issues eviction notice but the man refuses to move out of the County Road 1 Tupelo house. She said the date in the eviction notice has passed and she wants to file for a removal order.
A Tupelo man drove by his County Road 45 Tupelo property last week and. Prices a blind was up in one window. When he checked on it today, the blind was pulled down.
A man said his father recently passed. Family has been at the County Road 1400 Mooreville property dividing up assets. He noticed the shop door had been broken. An air compressor, two chain saws, a welder and numerous tools were missing.
A Hayes Drive woman said her brother lives with her while she tries to get him “off the crack.” She said a female suspect has been bringing him drugs. She told the female to leave and not come back.
A woman said while she was at work at MTD, someone broke the left rear window of her 2012 Nissan Altima. She said she has no enemies. The security guard didn’t know if the surveillance cameras reached where she was parked.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman said her 35-year-old brother came over drinking. They started arguing. He began cursing and pulled a .22-caliber revolver on her. She said he is a felon and is not supposed to own a gun.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman saw someone with a flashlight in her yard around 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived but did not find anyone on the property.
A woman and her husband are staying at a friend’s County Road 1009 Tupelo house. She said the friend came into the couple’s room and started and argument over how much rent had been paid and what date the couple would be leaving. The deputy explained the friend would have to go to court to get an eviction order to make the couple leave.
Tupelo Police Department
An Ashley lane woman said 99 cents was taken out of her bank account by her phone. It was later redeposited. She wanted police to know about the possible fraud.
A Forrest Street woman said overnight, someone slashed three of her car tires. She said it might have been her ex-boyfriend, who made threats on social media the night before that he would harm her and shoot up her house.
A Nanny Drive woman said as her son walked past a neighbor's house, a small black chihuahua ran up and bit him on the ankle.
A North Parc Circle woman said someone got her personal information and opened a Chase Bank account in September and another one in November. She was able to cancel the accounts before they were used.
A woman came to the police department and said someone claiming to be with Social Security Administration said her Social Security Number had been used and there were warrants out for her arrest by the Sherman Police Department. She was advised to take all her money out of the bank so whoever stole her identity couldn't get it. She withdrew $5,000 and went to a store and bought Nike gift cards. She then called the "social security lady" back and gave her the numbers off the gift cards. She became suspicious after calling Sherman OPD. She then called Nike and had the cards frozen.
Police responded to a wreck on South Gloster near Cliff Gookin around 4 p.m.. The intoxicated female drive claimed her whole family had COVID-19 and said she had a high fever. When she was booked into the jail for driving under the influence, she did not have a fever.
A woman said she set her personal iPhone 11 down on the counter in the electronics department at the North Gloster Walmart while helping a customer. When she went back for her phone, it was gone.
An officer saw a blue 1995 Ford Crown Victoria at the intersection of West Main and Coley Road around 1 a.m. The windows had a real dark tint. The driver revved the engine and started spinning the tires "in a careless manner." The officer made a traffic stop just west of the intersection. The driver admitted having "a couple of beers." He was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and a switched tag.
An East President business said a white male in a white Ford Expedition was seen at 6 a.m. going through their dumpster, possibly looking for scrap metal. This ha s been an ongoing problem.
A woman said she was driving down Daybrite Drive around 11 a.m. when a larger white truck sideswiped her car, damaging the passenger side of her 2004 Ford Taurus.
A Brown Street woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over the television around 11 p.m. He said he would break the television before flipping over the coffee table, breaking the screen on her laptop computer. He then threw the coffee table into the flatscreen television. He left when she called 911.
A McCullough Boulevard convenience store reported a drunk white male inside the store at 5 p.m. The lethargic man told officers he had been taking Subutec. He was charged with public intoxication.
A Bienville woman said overnight, someone broke into her unlocked vehicles. A purple body purse and a portable speaker were missing from one vehicle.
Police responded to a one car wreck on West Jackson around 12:30 a.m. The man said his friend was driving him home, because he had been drinking at a Super Bowl party. The officer noticed that when the vehicle hit the light pole, only the driver's air bag deployed, meaning only one person was in the car at the time. The 20-year-old black male was charged with driving under the influence
A Bienville Street woman said overnight, someone went through her husband's unlocked truck. Papers were scattered around the cabin but nothing of value was missing.
A man said he placed his 9mm pistol in a bag and set the bag behind some logs outside the South Veterans foam plant. When he got off work, he looked for the gun but it was gone.
An Oak Ridge Drive man said a female claiming to be with the Texas State Police called saying his Social Security Number was being used in a money laundering scheme. To protect his money and himself, he needed to place his money in a "security wallet" with them. The man purchased $2,200 in Google gift cards and turned the numbers over to one of the "agents." He then got a $1,500 advance on his credit card and put it in the security wallet. When he questioned the agent, he said he was turning the man over to the federal government. While making the police report, he wanted to make sure he was not in trouble with the federal government.
A Bienville Street woman said overnight, someone went through her unlocked vehicles, stealing a .22-caliber pistol from her husband's glove box.
Two officers were eating supper at the South Gloster D'Casa when two females at another table got into a loud argument. They started walking outside, yelling at each other and disturbing the customers. The officers started to walk outside and saw the women face-to-face. As they opened the door, one woman punched the other in the face. That 22-year-old white female was quickly taken into custody, charged with simple assault and disobeying an officer. The other 27-year-old white female was charged with disturbance of a business and public profanity.
