The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mooreville woman said someone called her and said some of her belongings were found on Hussey Sod Farm property. She figured out the items had been removed from her County Road 810 Richmond storage unit. When she checked her unit, three televisions, an acoustic guitar and assorted clothes were missing.
A Raynard Drive Verona woman said she was backing out of her drive and did not see her GMC Yukon behind her and ran into it. Her rear bumper hit the passenger side of the SUV and damaged both vehicles.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo man said someone hooked a chain to his mailbox and uprooted it overnight. He thinks neighbors down the road are responsible for the theft.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo woman said a Hispanic male pulled onto her property and got stuck. She said he then took items from her yard. The man told deputies that he was delivering for Walmart. He took the floor mats off the woman’s porch to put under his tires in an attempt to dislodge the vehicle.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he got a letter from Chase Bank saying his account was $35 in the hole. He called and learned the account was closed in December.
A Tupelo man said his employer called asking if he had filed for unemployment. He said someone used his identity to fraudulently receive benefits.
A Carolina Road Nettleton man said he was at the Mooreville Post Office when a male acquaintance from Mantachie pulled up and blocked him. The suspect jerked open the car door and began to threaten the man. The man pulled out his pistol to get away from the suspect, who then drove away. He said this is an ongoing issue, stemming from a prior altercation.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said a female acquaintance showed up uninvited and unwanted. The suspect stayed with the woman three years ago when the woman was dating the suspect's nephew. When she told the suspect to leave, she refused until the woman called 911.
A Carr Vista Road Verona woman said a male acquaintance was at her place last night. She woke up at 3 a.m. and both her car and the suspect were gone. The 2017 Hyundai Accent was located near the intersection of Highway 363 and County Road 2346.
A County Road 520 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance who used to live with her and her husband borrowed a box blade to fix his driveway. He refused to return the equipment until they replaced a ladder he said they destroyed.
A Steve Cove Saltillo man said he got a letter from Massachusetts saying he was receiving unemployment benefits. The man said he had never lived in that state but received a tax form in his name with his Social Security number saying he got $7,370 in benefits.
A County Road 2428 Guntown man said he sold a purple Ford Ranger to a Birmingham Ridge man. The buyer has not kept up on the payments, and the seller wants the truck back. The seller said the buyer is refusing to return the truck. The buyer said he has receipts showing he has been making the payments.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said a purple Ford Ranger pulled out of a driveway near her house around 5 p.m. An orange Ford Mustang pulled out from across the street and followed the pickup, then "ran over the Ranger." She said white males got out of each vehicle and started fighting in the middle of the road. The driver of the pickup then drove away, heading south on County Road 599.
A County Road 661 Guntown man said his fiance got drunk at a concert they attended. When they got home, she started yelling, cursing and throwing things. He tried calling her mother to come and get her to no avail. The woman agreed to leave for the night.
A Drive 1197 Mooreville woman said a strange man was outside yelling for help and banging on her windows at 2:30 a.m. Deputies found a 49-year-old male with a claw hammer in one hand and a large stick in the other. While arresting the man, deputies found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe on the suspect.
A Mantachie man said someone cut through the chain link fence around his Cabin Drive shop at Tombigbee State Park. The suspect stole two cordless drills and batteries, along with two tool boxes full of assorted tools from the work truck.
A man said he placed his 9mm Glock pistol on the hood of his truck while at his County Road 231 Guntown farm. After he had driven home to Willoughby Oaks Saltillo, he realized he left the gun on the hood. When he checked, it was gone.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said she let her small puppy outside to take care of business, when a strange dog came into her yard. She heard the puppy screaming and saw the larger dog had the puppy's ear in its mouth. When she went outside, the dog ran away. She followed it down the road to a nearby trailer.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said a male and female relative were arguing over who lost the car keys. She picked up a knife, but the male took it away. The man said he calmed them both down before deputies arrived and he no longer needed their assistance.
A woman said she lives in a camper on County Road 2254 Saltillo land owned by a male acquaintance and he has "recently been acting crazy." She said a female living at the house recently left, and the man blames her. He broke out windows in her pickup and sent her text messages saying he was going to burn down her camper with her inside. She plans to move the camper to a different location as soon as she can get some help.
A County Road 45 Palmetto man got home around 10:30 a.m. and discovered someone had kicked in his front door. He said the same thing happened last week as well.
A Memphis masonry company said over the weekend, someone went onto a Guntown construction site and stole a new $3,800 mortar mixer.
A Steve Cove Saltillo man was checking his credit when he discovered someone had opened a credit card account with Exxon in his name. He said he has recently started receiving Capital One credit card applications with the suspect's name in the mail at his house.
A woman said she was in a car with a male acquaintance when they stopped at a Mooreville house around 10:15 p.m. The man pulled her out of the car and held her down while his baby mama started hitting the woman in the face. She said the suspects then left her on the side of the road.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 28.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.