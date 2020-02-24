The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Two women reported feeling threatened at a Mooreville Dollar General on CR 371 after an unknown black male told them he’s got a history of robbing, not stealing and that “y’all need to look out.” The male left after making the perceived threats.
A West Garrison Tupelo woman reported her boyfriend cut one of her tires while arguing over personal matters and finances. The boyfriend claimed to have paid for the tires, but the woman stated both of them paid for the tires.
A Highway 370 man reported trespassing after a neighbor’s call. The neighbor notified him about a white truck parked at a home the man recently purchased. The man reported being out of town at the time of the call and that the suspect was a man who earlier called “cussing and upset” that he lost the property.
A CR 851 man reported locating a suspicious car behind one of their church buildings. The owner was discovered and contacted to get the vehicle.
A CR 1529 Baldwyn man reported his brother stole his trailer while he was at work. He did not want to press charges but did want his trailer back.
A Shiloh Road Mantachie man reported hitting a deer while driving on CR 1275.
A DR 328 Okolona woman reported someone stealing her county issued garbage can from the end of her drive.
An NMMC employee reported a male patient coming to the ER for treatment for a dog bite to the inner right thigh. The bite did not break skin, and the patient left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
A Barnes Crossing Road Belk employee reported that someone was shoplifting. An officer talked with someone from the loss prevention department. The employee was able to identify the person as a previous shoplifter in reference to another case.
A Tyler Drive man reported an unknown person stole two guns valued at $454 out of his car back in December 2019.
An Applebee's manager reported an ex-employee came to dine at the restaurant and left without paying. The manager said when she was made aware of the situation, she attempted to stop the person but was unsuccessful.
A man dining at the Texas Roadhouse on North Gloster Street reported his truck had been hit. The man stated when he was backing his truck out of the parking lot, he noticed damage to the driver side rear panel.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.