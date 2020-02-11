The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 599 Saltillo man said his ex-wife has been sending threatening test massages because she is angry with him. They are not supposed to have contact with each other unless it is about the children. He had the kids at the mall and ran into his former mother-in-law. The ex-wife is mad because she does not allow her mother to see the children.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman said she was walking down County Road 1409 Mooreville when a male acquaintance said she needed to leave the area. He then followed her and assaulted her. She said he shoved her to the ground and started hitting her in the left arm with a closed fist. When a car started coming down the road, the attacker got off her and left. She went to a nearby house and called 911.
A MTD Verona supervisor said a 44-year-old male employee showed up for work Monday under the influence. He said the worker has not caused any problems and he would get an employee to give the man a ride home.
A County Road 660 Plantersville man called 911 to report that an Aldridge Drive Mooreville woman was being held against her will by her husband and asked for a welfare check. Deputies arrived and talked to the married couple, who said it was a misunderstanding. The woman said her husband just found out she had an affair with the caller but did not know why he would have called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Jackson Street businessman reported damage to a delivery vehicle. He found knuckle imprints on the back of the van and scratches along the side. He said a former employee lied about clogging up the business toilet on two occasions and the damage was discovered just after the employee's last day.
An Eisenhower Drive woman said someone took her city-issued garbage can. She needed to file a police report to get a new one.
A woman said she left her Samsung cellphone on a table at the Lee County Library when she left to go to Walmart. When she returned to the library, the phone was no longer on the table where she left it.
A man said he went to eat at Jack's on West Main and thinks his pistol came off his belt in the parking lot. He returned to the restaurant but could not find the Glock 43. The business manager said the gun was turned in.
A man said after leaving the Malco Theater on North Gloster, he noticed his wallet was missing. He went back to the parking lot and retraced his steps but could not find the wallet or the $234 in cash it contained.
A man said he was headed south on North Gloster Street. When he stopped for traffic, he was rear-ended by a dark colored Toyota, damaging his rear bumper. The other driver turned west on Jackson, fleeing the scene.
A Salvation Army employee reported that someone stole a laptop computer and a coffee maker from the security desk area of the Carnation Street complex. They later learned that a female guest had taken the items and pawned them. The suspect admitted she took the items, but only after none of the other individuals at the shelter claimed ownership. Officials said they would not press charges if she retrieved the items.
A man at a Barnes Crossing Road convenience store said a white female driving a maroon vehicle backed into his Lexis around 11 p.m. The woman told the man she didn't have any insurance and had some felonies before she fled the scene.
