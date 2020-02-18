The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A City Point Water employee turned the water off and locked the meter at a Drive 750 Plantersville home. The occupant cut the lock and turned the water back on. 2-14
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said she filled her car up two days ago, but when she got ready to leave this morning, it was empty. She thinks a 34-year-old male relative siphoned the gas out of her car. 2-14
A Cotton Gin Lane woman said someone in a Ford F-150 pickup ran over her mailbox around 10 p.m. 2-14
A Hayes Drive woman said two black males came to her residence and took two female pit bull puppies from her yard. A neighbor said the suspects were driving a white Nissan Altima. 2-14
A County Road 1498 Auburn man said someone left a 1997 Buick parked at the end of his driveway. He did not know who it belonged to and had the car towed. 2-14
A Dogwood Hills Circle man said three black males were fishing in the lake across from his house. When he asked them to leave, they began yelling obscenities and flipped him off. 2-14
A Richmond Baptist Church employee spotted a white male wandering around inside the church around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The man asked her for money. When told to leave, he said he wanted to get his food first and started removing items from a blessing box outside. He then left. While she was concerned about the safety of others at the church, she invited the man to return the next day for the church service. 2-15
A Paul Gusmus Road Saltillo man said he has been receiving calls from someone who has been threatening to beat him up. The man said he recently broke up with a girl, but thought they were on good terms. 2-15
An 84-year-old County Road 261 Tupelo woman said she heard a loud knocking noise on her bedroom window around 10 p.m. It sounded like someone outside the house. Deputies arrived, checked the house and there was no one there. 2-15
A Mitchell Road woman said a black male started knocking on her apartment door around 2 a.m. who said he was there to return her daughter's stuff. She said he is her daughter's ex-boyfriend and does not have any of her daughter's property. She did not open the door and he eventually left the property. 2-16
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said she and a man have been in an off and on relationship. They got into an argument last night and she wanted information on how to get him to leave the property. 2-16
A County Road 1400 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend moved out three weeks ago but woke her up at 9:45 a.m. beating on the door. He wanted to get some furniture but she didn't want him around her small children while he was upset. She tried to leave with the kids, but he had her blocked in with his vehicle. He returned around 1 p.m. when things were calmer to get his stuff. 2-16
A Bobcat Lane Guntown woman said they found a Chevy Impala without a tag parked in the woods off County Road 1041. 2-16
A Nettleton woman went to check on her Highway 6 house and noticed the back door was open. She said she locked all the doors when she left three days earlier. A Remington rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun were stolen, along with four security cameras and several tools - including drills and a chain saw. She thinks her son's friends might be responsible.
A County Road 1389 Auburn man said he was on his front porch around 10:30 p.m. when an unknown white male yelled at him, asking him for a ride. He told the suspect "No," and that he needed to move along. 2-16
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said the back bumper of her 2014 Hyundai Elantra has a hole in it. She thinks it happened in a parking lot somewhere. 2-17
A County Road 901 Shannon woman said her 32-year-old grandson continues to come to her house and ask her for money. She said he came over Friday after stealing her granddaughter's laptop. She said she is scared of him. 2-17
A County Road 219 Shannon woman said a former tenant who was evicted three weeks ago returned looking for her things. When the landlord couldn't find the items, the suspect got mad and began threatening the couple, yelling, "I'm going to kill y'all." 2-17
A County Road 325 Tupelo man said his daughter's boyfriend was working on a car in his garage last week. When the man later went out to the garage, he discovered that around $5,000 in assorted tools were missing.
A woman said she was running down County Road 133 when three dogs from a neighbor's house ran out after her. One of the dogs bit her on the leg, breaking the skin. The owner then called the dogs back inside. 2-17
A Nettleton woman said she was driving down County Road 452 when a black male driving a tan Lincoln Town Car got in behind her and ran her off the road. The man got out of the car waving a bat and yelled at her, "What you doing in that car?" The man then drove away. The woman called someone to help get her car out of the ditch. 2-17
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 14
