The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Martinrea Automotive employee said he asked a coworker to help him perform their daily duties. The suspect got irate, faced off with the man, balling up his fists and puffing up his chest. He then contacted the supervisor.
A Mooreville Dollar General employee said a white male, possibly under the influence of something, came in the store around 11:30 a.m. He picked up a hammer and and extension cord and left without paying.
A Drive 1556 Mooreville woman said someone took out a $3,000 disaster relief loan through the Small Business Administration using her name and information. She only learned about it when the SBA sent her a letter.
An Aberdeen woman ran out of gas on Highway 45 near the Brewer exit and needed a lift to the gas station for fuel.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said his wife was trying to come to his residence and take more than just personal items. He wanted advice on what he should or could do.
Tupelo Police Department
Dodge's Store employees said a man who had been banned from the store was there trying to cash in lottery tickets around 8:30 a.m. and would not leave. He was charged with disturbing a business and carried to jail.
A Belden Truck Stop clerk said a trucker pumped $386.51 worth of fuel into a red Peterbilt and left without paying.
A Chesterville Road man filed a harassment report yesterday. Today at 10 a.m., the suspect sent a text saying "Hope she was worth it Bud" and "Next time be sure to put one between my eyes (because) I'm coming for you."
A Beasley Drive woman said her security camera showed an unknown white male stealing a $1.25 wind chime from her balcony at 6:15 a.m.
A B&B Concrete employee saw a male suspect use a pellet gun to shoot out the driver's window of a work truck around 12:45 p.m. The black male took of running north through the fields behind the property.
A McKenna Cove man said a female acquaintance called him and threatened to bring in members of the Vice Lords gang to kill him.
A North Green Street woman said she gave $1,050 in Amazon gift cards to a man who claimed to be with Publisher's Clearinghouse Sweepstakes.
An Elvis Presley Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend has been calling and harassing her from numbers without Caller ID. He left a message saying her was sorry for hurting her and threatened suicide. The suspect called her bosses and said she was stealing money from them, He posted on Facebook that she was cheating on him.
A South Green Street woman said she got a Facebook message from a male acquaintance Saturday night saying she should be getting a code and she should send it to him. She did and later realized her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been hacked. Someone had already changed her passwords and was trying to solicit money from all her friends and hack their accounts as well. She later learned that someone had accessed her bank account and withdrawn $600.
Employees at Joann reported a male acting bizarre inside the store around 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, the man tried to walk away. The 21-year-old white male suspect could not say why he was inside the store. He was grinding his teeth, had slurred speech and was lethargic. He had paint on his hands and bottle of paint concealed in a coat pocket. The store manager said the suspect was pacing inside the store, went outside, then came back inside. When asked if he was OK, the man started crying and painting himself with a bottle of paint from the store. The suspect then followed the manager around the store and back to her office, where she locked the door and called 911.
A Van Street woman said an online company claiming to offer computer and identity theft protection defrauded her father of $325 and in the process, hacked his computer and his Amazon account
An Ida Street man said he gave a young woman a ride to the store. When they arrived, her boyfriend saw them, got mad and punched him on the right side of his face with a closed fist. He said the suspect reached in his car, took the keys from the ignition and ran away on foot.
A West Main Street man said his ex-girlfriend attempted to enter his residence multiple times. When she was not allowed inside, she went to the parking lot and vandalized his car. About an hour later, she was pulled over in a traffic stop. She said she was separated from her husband and went to his West Main apartment to drop off their daughter. She said they got into an argument when she saw drugs on the counter. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and told her to leave the apartment.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.