The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An employee of Scott's Trailer Equipment on County Road 631 Shannon said a side gate to the business was open and damaged when they reported to work. The security camera showed an older model pickup pull onto the property around 4 a.m. and drive into the gate. The truck left at 4:17 a.m. The only thing missing was a small amount of assorted scrap metal.
A Mooreville Pizza Inn employee said two people got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot. The white couple was screaming and cursing at each other. Deputies found the pair sitting in a white Ford Expedition. They admitted being in a verbal dispute that never got physical. The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The female was allowed to leave the scene.
An 83-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said a 33-year-old male acquaintance entered her house through the north window and stole her checkbook. She is uncertain when the theft happened. She called the bank and learned he had already cashed several checks fora large amount of money,
A County Road 325 Verona man said his neighbor was burning plastic and tires next door. He said he has asked him numerous times to stop burning plastic. When he went over today, the neighbor told him to get off his property, to not come back and he was not going to put out the fire. The man said he was going to stand on the neighbor's property and put out the fire with his garden hose.
A Baker Street Tupelo woman got a call from Miami saying she had a lawsuit against her Social Security card. When a man with a foreign accent came on the line, she hung up because she couldn't understand him.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said he sold a purple 1997 Ford Ranger to a 30-year-old acquaintance, but the buyer has not been keeping up the payments. He had the truck for three months but had only paid $200. The buyer returned the truck, but the man said he could use it through the end of the day. The buyer left and now refuses to bring the truck back.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 22.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.