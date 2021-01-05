The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An AT&T employee checking on a cellular tower on Drive 1316 noticed that a lock had been cut on a battery generator case. Someone cut wires and broke some hardware but the batteries were not stolen. He estimated the damage at nearly $5,000.
A Parkside Cove Saltillo man said a brown pit bull is roaming the neighborhood. When it gets close to humans it becomes aggressive.
A Tupelo woman said while she was at the Biker’s Club on CDF Boulevard. Around 1:30 a.m., a male acquaintance called her a “b----,” spat on her and then punched her in the left cheek. She said she did not know why he assaulted her.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband had her arrested for domestic violence last April. She said while she was incarcerated, he stole her Bersa 380 pistol, Harley-Davidson purse and a JVC camcorder. He now refuses to return the items.
A County Road 817 Saltillo man said someone stole a small metal safe from his bedroom. The safe contained a wedding ring, his Social Security card, blank checks, a hard drive and two safe deposit box keys. He thinks his stepsister could be involved.
Tupelo Police Department
A Wilson Street man heard a loud banging on his window and the sound of glass breaking around 5:30 a.m. He grabbed his shotgun and found where someone attempted to break into his house. He fired one shot at a dark silhouette but didn't know if he hit anyone.
A man said he parked his truck on Tishomingo Street. When he returned two days later, the left rear wheel had been stolen.
A Metro Ford employee said two Black males took a car for a test drive, saying they would just go around the corner. An hour later, the men had still not returned the 2007 Lincoln Town Car.
A West Jackson Street man said as he was opening his front door around 11:30 a.m., he saw two Black males kick in his back door, damaging the door and frame. When the suspects saw the man, they took off running toward Crabapple Drive.
A woman said a coworker took her smartphone and launched the Cash app. The coworker then transferred $1,000 to herself on Dec. 4. The woman said she was unaware of the transaction when it happened. She only noticed it later when she got a statement.
A man said he rented a room at the Quality Inn on North Gloster. He got into an argument with his girlfriend, and she threw a beverage in the room, causing unknown damages. He wanted a report to document the incident.
A West Main liquor store said a female concealed a $38 bottle of Hennessy in her pants and walked out without paying.
An officer responding to a disturbance on Magnolia Drive found a naked woman sitting on the curb Dec. 30 at 8:30 p.m. The intoxicated woman said she got into an argument with her boyfriend, became frustrated and took off all her clothes. She refused to offer any more details about the altercation. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
A man said an unknown Black male helped him move into a room at a North Gloster motel. He fell asleep with the door open and the suspect in the room. When he woke up, the suspect and his $40 were both gone.
Police responded to the South Gloster Waffle House at 7:45 a.m. for an intoxicated man throwing chairs. The suspect, who admitted he had been drinking, could barely stand on his own and had slurred speech. He was charged with public intoxication.
A Beasley Drive man said someone hit his parked car overnight. There was damage to the front and passenger side of the 2011 Ford Taurus.
A South Gloster convenience store said a customer accidentally drove forward instead of backward and hit the side of the building.
South Gloster Waffle House employees said a possibly drunk man was stuttering, crying and distracting both customers and workers at 2:30 p.m. The man urinated on himself while sitting in the corner booth. The man said he had two drinks earlier in the day, but had trouble understanding conversation and could not remember his own name or date of birth. The man was identified by the hospital bracelet on his wrist. He was charged with public intoxication and disturbance of a business.
A Revival Road man said he was at the Chevron at Coley Road and West Main when an unknown white male approached, saying his car was broken down and needed a ride. He gave the man a ride somewhere near Chesterville Grocery. When he got home, he discovered $90 was missing from his wallet.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said her boyfriend came by at 4 a.m., stayed a while then left, taking her disability debit card. She said he withdrew $300 in cash and bought gas. When she confronted him, he returned $110.
A woman said she was leaving Steele's Dive around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 and noticed her friends on the ground fighting. A friend in the fight asked her to get his hat and phone. She picked up the items and was walking away when security tackled her, taking her to the ground.
An Ollie's employee reported a Black male in his 30s walking around the store exposing his genitals to female customers around 5 p.m. A review of security cameras showed a suspect leaving in a black, four-door car.
A lawndale Drive woman said she got home at 1:30 a.m. She went outside 10 minutes later and discovered someone had broken the back passenger window of her car with a rock.
A Crosstown Walgreen's employee said two females left the store without paying for 10 boxes of Plan B, a morning after contraceptive. When confronted, the women said they had already paid, then got into a car with a Tennessee breast cancer awareness tag.
A Tutor Lane man said he opened the blinds on his rear window and saw a note that said, "They are coming after you." After talking to neighbors, he learned one other resident got a similar note. He thinks a female he used to drive to the store is mad at him for stopping the practice.
An Ashley Lane woman said someone hacked her and her husband's cell phones. Emails were deleted, settings changed and someone had access to her iCloud account. She said it had been going on for three weeks. She called Verizon and Apple and learned her phone had indeed been hacked.
