The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A King Road Belden woman said a loud truck in her drive woke her up at 5 a.m. The truck sat there for a few minutes, then pulled into a neighboring drive. Deputies drove through the area but did not find a loud truck.
A Mountain Leader Trail woman heard someone beating on her door at 6 a.m. When she got to the door, she saw a young white male crouched on her front porch screaming for help. Her son knew the suspect and said he was high on drugs. The man left running toward County Road 1057.
A County Road 261 Palmetto woman said two dogs showed up three days ago and began bothering her dogs. The dogs have shown no aggression to the family but she is scared of the pit bull.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said eight cows got out of a pasture on Murphy Road in Itawamba County and came onto her Lee County property. She was scared the cattle in the road would cause a traffic hazard. Responding deputies didn't find any loose cows in the road.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said his neighbor's dogs (a bulldog and a husky) came onto his property, acted aggressively and chased his girlfriend. He wants to be a good neighbor and asked that deputies only talk with the neighbors about the situation.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said a male acquaintance came to his residence and the 26-year-old men got into a verbal argument. He said the acquaintance tried to force his way into the house, pulling out a "blade with a gut hook on it" and cut the man on his forehead. A 31-year-old female with the same last name as the friend is listed as a witness
A 76-year-old County Road 417 Guntown man said a 22-year-old male acquaintance has been repeatedly harassing him by trying to run him off the road.
A Mooreville woman said her father's truck broke down on County Road 1124 and he left his cell phone in the truck. When he returned, the phone and a set of ear buds were missing. The daughter checked his call log and believes an acquaintance of her father has been using the phone.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said her mother-in-law has been stalking and trespassing. She said the suspect came to the apartment complex trying to recruit witnesses for a divorce proceeding. She said the mother-in-law has previously been told she is not welcome on the property.
A County Road 249 Shannon man said a woman he just met had "a few questionable items stashed under his bed." He thinks she has been using a fake name, because she would not show him her driver's license. There was a verbal altercation. She then gathered her things and left.
A County Road 530 Shannon woman said a Hispanic male broke out a window with a hammer and then assaulted her 28-year-old son, hitting him twice in the face and caught in the side with the hammer's claw. When the mother said she was getting her gun, the suspect left. The suspect thinks the son has been messing with his wife.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said he heard a car horn at 2:30 a.m. He walked outside and found his female neighbor in his driveway. She started yelling and cursing at him, saying his dog was barking. He walked back inside and the neighbor went home.
Tupelo Police Department
A Belk employee said a white male stole two Tommy Hilfiger shirts worth $79 and drove away in a gray Toyota with a Pontotoc tag.
A West Jefferson Street woman called police around 3 a.m. to report that an older white female stole three red chair pillows from her front porch.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a black male entered the store and concealed $313.44 worth of DVD movies and a $1.88 Coke and tried to leave without paying. The 25-year-old man was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A South Gloster Street convenience store employee said a Hispanic man in his mid-30s tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill to pay for his gas. She noticed the bill was fake, so he used a pre-paid credit card. The suspect then fled the scene in a hurry driving a white truck pulling a U-Haul trailer. The fake bill was turned over to police.
Police were called to Barnes Crossing Road at the railroad tracks for a car in the ditch around 5:30 p.m. The driver was unsteady on his feet and there was an open can of beer in the car. He was charged with driving under the influence, open container, failure to maintain control, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
A woman said she was waiting to get gas at the Barley Court store when the car in front of her backed up and hit the front end of her Toyota Yaris. The other car then drove away.
The South Eason Burger King manager said money was pulled from the cash registers around 6:30 p.m. When the cash went through the counter, the machine flagged two bills as counterfeit. The two $50 bills both had the same serial number and were placed in the evidence locker at the police department.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.