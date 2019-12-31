The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said someone entered his unlocked truck and stole his Mossberg .270 bolt action deer rifle and scope, along with a digital game camera.
A 36-year-old County Road 417 Guntown man said he was taken to jail on Dec. 26. When he got home the next day, he discovered a bottle of prescription medicine was gone. His wife said a 21-year-old female acquaintance was at their house while he was incarcerated.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo man said his debit card information has been compromised. He never lost possession of his debit card but there are $2,366.69 in charges that he never authorized. One purchase was shipped to a Jackson address.
A County Road 2578 Guntown woman said her neighbor’s Great Dane dog keeps coming over and attacking her shih-tzu. She tried to contact the owners, with no luck.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man told deputies he was driving a Dodge Caravan when it crashed. He later told medics that he was not the driver, but was covering for him. When confronted, he told deputies he lied and the real driver, who lives with him, fled the scene.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he left his wallet in the bathroom at Murphy Oil on West Main Street. When he went back, he could not find the wallet that did not contain any money or credit cards, just medical cards and his driver's license.
A Persimmon Drive man said he hired a contractor to put on a new roof. The roof was finished by Christmas Day. He has video of the contractor loading up the extra shingles, felt and barkwood. The items were taken to Home Depot for a cash return of more than $1,000. The man said he bought all the materials and only hired the contractor for labor, but the contractor said he is still owed $1,500.
A Dollar General North Gloster employee said a black female entered the store and concealed two toothbrushes, a trash bag and a bottle of Febreeze. When confronted, she returned the merchandise and was allowed to leave.
A woman said she drove to her boyfriend's North Hill house to deliver a gift. When she pulled up, another man walked out and assaulted her with a closed fist before she got out of her car. She said the man was angry because she alerted his girlfriend of his infidelities.
Officers responded to a two-car wreck around 9:45 p.m. on Eason Boulevard at Highway 45. One of the drivers smelled of alcohol and admitted he had a 9mm pistol in his right rear waistband. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and failure to yield right of way. The gun was seized and placed in the property room at Tupelo Police Department.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.