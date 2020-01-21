Police reports
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 1282 Mooreville man reported someone stole four 18” tires and rims off a 2007 Dodge Charger parked outside the house. 1-17
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said someone stole a 20” chrome wheel from the back of his Chevy Tahoe overnight. There was no sign of forced entry. 1-17
A Drive 138 Shannon woman said her county-issued garbage can came up missing about two months ago. 1-17
A Counry Road 1463 Nettleton man said his female neighbor came onto his property and caused a disturbance. He said he is putting a culvert in the yard to alleviate flooding. She said he couldn’t do that, because it would cause water to go onto her property. He told her to leave and she did. 1-17
A Highway 178 man got deputies to escort him to retrieve his personal property. 1-17
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said a black Nissan with four white males was parked in the parking lot around 4 p.m. After about 15 minutes, she went out to get the tag number. The driver pulled around and asked why she was taking pictures of his car. He cursed at her and drove away. She said when he rolled down the window, she noticed a strange odor coming from the car. 1-17
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman has been letting her 32-year-old grandson stay in a trailer on her property. He has not been paying rent and “let’s all kinda of dope heads come in and out.” He even moved in someone without her permission. She wants him and all his friends to leave. 1-17
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said an unknown man with face tattoos knocked on her door at 4 p.m. She didn’t answer and he left heading East. 1-17
A County Road 128 Shannon woman said an unknown black male keeps coming into their yard from the railroad tracks. They have asked him not to return, but he still returns frequently. 1-17
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said her husband moved out for more than a month. He has now returned. She wants him to leave but he refuses. 1-17
A Mitchell Road man said said someone broke into his truck and stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, an iPad mini and $150 in cash. 1-18
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a 42-year-old woman he was letting stay at his house assaulted his 41-year-old niece, hitting her in the head with the handle of a knife around 6 a.m. She also bit him on the right hand. Deputies reported the man was “extremely intoxicated” at the time. 1-18
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a woman who had been staying with him, her mother and her brother, showed up at his house around noon and caused a disturbance. When he said he was going to have them arrested, they left. 1-18
A man said someone in a white F-150 was trespassing on land at the end of County Road 451. He tried to flag them down to tell them not to return because they were making a mess. The truck didn’t stop. It crossed the creek and drove out of sight. 1-18
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said he heard a loud noise outside around 6:30 p.m. He walked outside and saw where a vehicle ran off the road and took out a section of his fence. 1-18
A Drive 272 Shannon man said a white Chevy SUV drove through his front yard into the neighbor’s yard around midnight. One person got out and the truck drove away. 1-19
A County Road 219 Shannon man said someone broke into his house through a bedroom window while he was at church. They stole a small safe containing a large amount of cash, personal papers and property deeds. They also took the DVR from his security system. 1-19
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said she and her husband were arguing over a family matter. She said it was only verbal and never got physical. He said they were fighting because he bought milk and diapers at the store but was not supposed to buy milk. 1-19
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said she heard her porch furniture being moved around 10 p.m. She saw a young male run from the house and into the woods. 1-19
A County Road 1410 Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his and his wife’s unlocked vehicles. They stole four bottles of prescription medication, credit cards, a Remington 270 rifle with a hard case, and a deer stand. 1-20
A County Road 598 Nettleton woman came home and found her front door open. She and her boyfriend had a fight and she thinks he might be responsible. 1-20
A County Road 219 Shannon said a neighbor saw a white Blazer parked at his home the day it was burglarized. He wanted to pass the information on to detectives. 1-20
An Angus Drive man said someone ran off the road the night before and hit a small tree, damaging the yard and the tree. 1-20
A County Road 811 man said a male relative got into an argument with his daughter-in-law and told her if she didn’t keep her mouth shut, he would shut it for her. 1-20
A County Road 520 Brewer woman said her neighbor’s dogs come over and dig holes in her yard. This is an ongoing problem. 1-20
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance came to her house to visit and get some food. When she confronted him about him not having a job or helping out, he got mad and started yelling. When he left, he slammed the door so hard it broke. 1-20
A man needed a deputy to escort him to his ex-wife’s County Road 228 Nettleton home to get his house arrest box for his probation. The ex-wife was not at home so the man was unable to get his stuff. 1-20
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.