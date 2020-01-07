The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 712 Plantersville man said someone has been throwing their trash off the bridge and along the creek and creek bank. He said it is an ongoing problem and gave the deputy names he has found in some of the trash.
A County Road 1261 Nettleton woman said a 65-year-old female relative came to her residence and tried to make her leave. The older woman attempted to pepper spray her and said she owned a gun and would hate to see the woman "accidentally shot." She said this is an ongoing problem and she does not want the relative back at her residence.
A 65-year-old Byhalia woman said a man locked her out of a County Road 1261 Nettleton house over rental issues. She said they argued and he shoved her to the ground. She sprayed him with pepper spray and walked away.
A Louisiana woman said she let a friend borrow her 2003 GMC Envoy several months ago. The SUV broke down in December but when she tried to retrieve it, it was not at the friend's County Road 506 Shannon house. The friend later said she sold the truck for scrap and had it towed off.
A County Road 1261 Nettleton said her brothers will not let her inside the house they are renting. She said there is a civil issue about the rent. She just wanted to get inside to get her property.
A man reported that two security cameras were stolen from a Highway 145 Shannon construction company. Also taken were a flat hoe scraper and a gallon jug of asphalt stripper. He said a third security camera had a time stamp of 3:46 a.m. for the theft.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said he had some friends in the car when he stopped to get gas. After he dropped his friends off, he noticed that his wallet was missing from the center console. He said one friend was seen digging around in the car while at the gas station.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he found drug paraphernalia in his house that was left by his half-brother. As he was making the suspect leave, his other half-brother showed up and caused a disturbance. He then asked both half-brothers to leave and they complied without further incident.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer on patrol spotted a car traveling up Willie Moore Road without headlights at 8:45 p.m. and pulled the car over near Mitchell Road and South Thomas Street. The driver admitted having a few beers. When pressed, he said it was three big tall Budweisers about 20 minutes before. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. He was charged with driving under the influence, open container, no license and driving without headlights.
A Baker Street man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can. He needed to fill out a report to get a replacement.
An Ida Street man walked out of his apartment around 5:15 a.m. and spotted a black male entering his car. The suspect took off running. Nothing of value was taken from the car.
A South Green Street woman said she had several friends over to her apartment over the weekend. After they left, she realized her wallet and $270 cash was missing.
A North Madison woman went out with her dog and found an old red wagon in her yard. She went to check on her new red wagon that was supposed to be in her back yard and it was gone.
A Grace Lane woman said someone broke into her Honda overnight. Nothing appeared to be stolen but it looked like they had tried to steal the radio.
