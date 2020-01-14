The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1282 Tupelo man said someone broke into his storage building and tried to break into his neighbor's house. Nothing appears to be stolen, but he wanted to notify authorities of the crime. 1-13
A County Road 417 Guntown man said a male suspect was on his property without permission. The suspect's truck was on the man's property. He agreed to come by Jan. 12 to get the vehicle, but came earlier, while the man was not home, and took the truck. 1-13
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said over the last two days, a strange pickup has come up her driveway toward the house. The unknown driver then turns around in the yard, leaving ruts and leaving in a hurry. She said the garage was burglarized a few moths ago. 1-13
A Drive 497 Shannon man said he heard someone shoot a high-powered rifle three times behind his house. His property goes about a half-mile into the woods. He drove back to where the sound came from, but didn't see a vehicle. He thinks they might be on foot. He is worried about folks shooting and where the bullets may land. 1-12
A Garden View Drive Saltillo woman said while she was in the hospital, her adult daughter was taking care of things at her house. When the woman finally got back home, she discovered three of her credit cards were missing. She thinks the daughter is responsible. 1-13.
A Little Turkey Trail woman said she let an old female friend stay with her for a while, but had to kick her out. They got into a verbal altercation about property being gathered. While deputies were on scene, the friend loaded her property in her vehicle. The friend was told not to come back. 1-13
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said he is trying to do work on his house, but he could not access his house because of cars blocking the road and his drive trying to pick up kids at Mooreville School next door. Even though there is a gate blocking the road to the school, he said people often remove the gate pole and physically open the gate. 1-13
A 21-year-old County Road 100 Nettleton woman said her mother's 44-year-old boyfriend started texting her and making sexual comments. She told him to stop but he continues to send explicit messages. 1-13
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up and they got into a verbal altercation when she told him to leave. He then brandished a pistol and asked her, "Do you just want to end all of this?" 1-13
A Laney Road Shannon factory supervisor said an employee said they saw a couple in a car in the parking lot around 2 a.m. and the man appeared to be choking the female. The female employee said a friend brought her lunch and they got into an argument, but it never got physical. 1-13
A County Road 154 Shannon woman said her boyfriend cursed at her over some bowls. She said everything had calmed down by the time deputies arrived. 1-14
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 10
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.