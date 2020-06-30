The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man found a 1992 Ford Tempo parked on his property without permission. He had it towed.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said two brindle pit bull-mix dogs chased him through his yard. He tried to talk to the owner, but the owner refused to come outside.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his neighbors dogs have killed three of his chickens over the last four days. He spoke to the owners and they agreed to replace the chickens, so he did not want to press charges at this time.
A County Road 2256 Baldwyn woman said a suspicious vehicle was parked behind her residence near the tree line. She said it looks like the vehicle her aunt's husband drives, but she couldn't be sure.
A West Garrison woman got into an argument with her boyfriend. When she said she was calling the law, he threw something at her car, breaking the windshield of her 2009 Toyota Camry.
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said his son found some drug paraphernalia on the side of the road while riding his bike. A crushed red-orange box contained four hypodermic needles, a glass crack/meth pipe and a small circular sifter.
Tupelo Police Department
A Willie Moore Road woman said she saw a man going through her car at 2 a.m. She said the car was locked and parked in front of her apartment. The suspect took her wallet, identification and $150 in cash. About an hour later, officers returned to the same address where the same woman said she found two LG cell phones in the parking lot earlier in the month. She turned the items over to police.
A Bickerstaff Street man said he let a neighbor borrow a set of jumper cables on a Monday. On Thursday, he asked for the jumper cables back. Since then, he has not seen or heard from the neighbor. He reported it as a theft on Sunday.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man selected a number of items and went to the self checkout lane. He paid for $56 worth of merchandise. He didn't scan or pay for a set of Bose headphones, a $55 phone card, a cell phone, socks, boxer briefs and a lighter, worth a total of $354.74.
A Beasley Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a SCCY 9mm pistol, $2,509 in cash and an iPhone 11 case.
The owner of a West Main laundromat said a Hispanic female driving a red Ford Escape drove into the front of the building, damaging the front door and the glass window.
A man who said he was attacked outside the hospital came to the police department to add to his report. He said the two suspects were bragging about the event on Facebook and he has video of the incident from Snapchat.
A Feemster Lake Road man returned home from a weekend trip to find someone had thrown a rock though his kitchen window. The rock was found in the kitchen sink. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the residence.
A woman said she was driving along South Gloster on her way home from work around 11:30 p.m. when someone in a green SUV sideswiped her. After damaging the driver's side of her 2019 Nissan Sentra, the other car kept going.
A Wilson Street man said he locked his car doors when he got home. The next morning, he saw his car door partially open. When he checked, someone had rummaged through the glove box and center console of both of his vehicles. He could not tell if anything was missing.
A West Main woman said her daughter made two bank transactions, giving a black male a total of $8,000. Trying to recoup her daughter's money, the mother met the man in downtown Tupelo and gave him a check for $3,000. He cashed the check the next day at a bank in West Point. The man texted her saying he would refund the money but has not. She said she has also filed a report with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
A woman visiting from Marietta, Georgia said the license plate fell off her vehicle while in town visiting family.
A McNeece Street man said he heard a loud noise outside around 9:30 p.m. and discovered someone had hit his truck parked outside the house. Witnesses said a black female driving a white Dodge passenger car hit the man's vehicle, then drove off. The victim said he had seen the female driving in the neighborhood prior to the wreck.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.