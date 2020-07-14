The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 13 Tupelo man noticed the passenger door of his car was ajar Tuesday morning. The Glock 9mm he had under a stack of papers in the passenger seat was missing. He said the car was unlocked and nothing else appeared to be missing.
A County Road 2790 Guntown woman said she hired a man to do some work on her pool. She said the man stole numerous pool parts (sand filter, gasket, pool liner and skimmer) as well as damaged parts. She paid him $1,250 and he refuses to either finish the job or return her money.
A Corinth man said while he was at work at a Guntown paving plant, someone entered his car and stole his Glock 99 pistol and a spare magazine. He noted that the car was not secure and had a sheet of plastic as the driver's window.
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole a tan Ole Miss hat and $250 in cash. A neighbor's security camera shows a male and female around the car at 2 a.m.
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car. Nothing appeared to be missing. The burglar did not set off the man's security system.
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and stole a Springfield .40-caliber pistol. The security cameras showed two suspects wearing shorts and hoodies pulled over their heads around 1:30 a.m. The suspects tried but could not enter his locked Dodge Challenger.
A Smithville woman said her husband met a suspect at the Auburn Road exit off Interstate 22 to trade a set of rims and tires for a dirt bike. Shortly after the trade, the man started calling nonstop wanting the husband to return the bike, because it belonged to someone else and they were mad because the man had traded it away. She told the man numerous times he could come get the motorcycle but he would not.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said there were a lot of people at his place when he decided to take a nap. When he woke up, his 2001 Chevrolet Impala was gone.
A County Road 701 Saltillo man said his brother lives next door. He said the brother constantly invites people over and their cars block the shared driveway.
A Cove Lane Auburn woman said there was loud music coming from the apartment next door at 11:15 p.m. and it was keeping her from sleeping.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man said a female has been staying at his brother's camper after the brother was incarcerated. He wanted her out, but was told he would have to go through the eviction process.
A 22-year-old County Road 754 Tupelo woman said her 38-year-old uncle was at her place causing a disturbance after 12:30 a.m. He was drunk and refused to leave. When he heard her call 911, he decided he would leave.
Tupelo Police Department
An employee at an East President Street business pulled the delivery van around front and noticed something was dragging. He got out and looked under the van and saw the muffler touching the ground. When he checked further, someone had used a saw to cut out the catalytic converter. He noted the vehicle had not been used for about 10 days.
A Scruggs Farm, Garden and Home employee said a man walked to the guns department and picked up two items. He concealed the items on his person as he walked around the store. When he tried to exit without paying for the $52 in merchandise, the store alarm sounded. He had a 9mm Glock magazine in his underwear and 9mm detachable rings in his pocket. He was detained for police and issued a citation and a post arrest release.
A Busylad employee said an ex-coworker asked to borrow his Stihl string trimmer. He said OK, but to let him know first. Another employee saw the suspect take the tool from the man's truck bed. When he tried to contact the suspect, but he won't answer his phone and doesn't live where he told the man he did.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said a male acquaintance came over to visit and got mad when she wouldn't feel sorry for him. When he walked outside, she closed and locked the door behind him. He then shattered the glass front window with his hand or an object. She saw him leaving in a blue Chevy Trailblazer.
A woman said that when she left the North Gloster Walmart on July 10, she noticed damage to the right rear bumper of her Nissan Murano.
Police were called to the North Mississippi Medical Center campus after a man who had been released from the hospital became aggressive toward employees when told to leave. The man was jittery while talking to officers and exhibited bizarre behavior. When he refused multiple requests from officers to get off the phone and to talk with them, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A Fed Ex driver said he was headed west on Interstate 22 and heard a loud noise just before the Barnes Crossing Road exit. He pulled over to check out the Ford Econoline van. He got out and looked behind him in the road and saw the van's drive shaft in the road. About the same time, he saw two vehicles collide with the large metal part. It flattened a tire and damaged the undercarriage of a 2009 Nissan Altima. A 2008 Mini Cooper suffered a flat tire as well as front end and undercarriage damage. All three vehicles had to be towed.
A woman said that while her car was parked outside of Chuck E. Cheese, someone hit and damaged both driver's side doors on the 2016 Nissan Rogue.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.