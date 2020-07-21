The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man had a gathering at his house Sunday evening. He was uncomfortable with one male he met for the first time. He told the guest to leave and not come back. The following morning, his 2010 Chevy Impala was missing. A friend saw the suspect walking in the driveway the night before and the man’s car leaving at a high rate of speed.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said loud music woke her up around 2 a.m. A neighbor was sitting in his car playing music off and on for hours. She filed a complaint against the man for the same reason in June but the charge was dropped for insufficient evidence. This time, she shot video of the incident.
A Tupelo man said he was at a car show at Spraggins Farm in Shannon. When he got ready to leave, he discovered a dent in the left front fender and scratches to the driver’s door of his 2012 Dodge Challenger.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville woman said her landlord gave her a hand-written eviction notice saying she and her family needed to be out of the residence in 11 days. She said she can’t pay rent since she lost her job because of the pandemic. She said she found black mold and refused to pay rent until he fixed it.
A County Road 1046 Tupelo woman said a pit bull mix followed her car on Bissell Road, so she stopped and gave it water. The dog then followed her home. The dog is not aggressive towards her or her children but is toward her outside cats.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she was in her garden when she heard a car drive up. She recognized the vehicle and the loud music as a male acquaintance. When she got back to her house, she could see where he entered her house through the laundry room window and stole her xBox 360 games and a HDMI cable.
A Tupelo man went to check on his Lake Piomingo trail property and found the back door was open. He went inside and discovered someone had stolen the stove and refrigerator.
A Baldwyn man said there are three horses in a County Road 1529 Pratts pasture that are not being cared for. He said two of the horses have ribs showing and there is no food or water in the pasture.
A Bonnie Farm Circle man said he left his car parked at Mooreville High School Thursday night and left with some friends. When he returned Monday afternoon, the radio and subwoofers were missing from the 2000 Chevy Blazer. He said there was no signs of forced entry.
A Booneville man said he owns a vacant County Road 885 Saltillo home. A neighbor who has been keeping an eye on the property said he saw two unknown white males and a large dog walking across the north end of the property. The man said no one should be on the property.
A 23-year-old Jean Circle Tupelo woman said she was at home at 9:30 p.m. when she heard through an open window a male voice say, "Hey." She didn't look out the window. Instead, she ran upstairs, locked herself in her bedroom and called 911. She said about a month ago, she encountered "a random white male" standing in her yard.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said an acquaintance stole his Chevy Impala. At 3:50 a.m., his daughter saw a shirtless white male trying to return the car. The man got up and found the suspect running through the yard. The car's grill and rearview mirror were broken, the windshield was cracked and there was a dent in the rear. The man said his Louis Vuitton wallet (he valued at $1,500) an air tank, fishing pole, jumper cables and all four hubcaps were missing.
A Green Tee Road woman said she and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal fight before she got ready to leave the house. He spit in her face and called her names. She just wants him gone.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.