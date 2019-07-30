The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 28-year-old County Road 331 Guntown resident said a 56-year-old male acquaintance was on her front porch around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and caused a confrontation with her guest. When she asked him to leave, he asked if she had a gun inside. A gun then fell out of the man's pants. She grabbed the gun and tried to set it inside the house. He grabbed her by the hair, jerked her around and forced her to the ground. The man refused to cooperate with the responding deputies, so he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
An 81-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said she let a man borrow her 2006 Chevy Saturn and he hasn't brought it back. She is worried that he stole it.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said several males called him trying to instigate a fight. About a dozen suspects came over and assaulted him. His mother told the males to leave. They cursed at her, then left.
A Pontotoc woman got into an argument with a man in the parking lot of the Mooreville Dollar General. They worked it out and he walked to a friend's house to "get away for a while."
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said he heard a knock on his door after midnight. He then heard a yell from the neighboring apartment. When the neighbor didn't respond, he called 911. The neighbor told the responding deputy that he was yelling to his wife to turn off the bathroom light and everything was OK.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said a neighbor's two pit bulls are going around the area killing cats. She witnessed the dogs killing her cat.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said a 26-year-old white female walked up to his house and said she had been held at knifepoint against her will the night before at a County Road 1970 house. She said she smoked 2 grams of methamphetamine and was still high. She only wanted deputies so they could take her out of Mississippi. Instead, they took her to the county jail.
A woman was not sure if she locked her truck when she got to work at MTD. When she got off work that afternoon, someone had been inside the truck and stolen a tool box full of tools.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said someone broke into her house through a back window while she was away. She said none of her property was taken. A laptop, iPad and stencil machine that belonged to someone else were taken.
A County Road 397 Guntown man said he saw a car pull into his driveway at 8 a.m. A female got out and started yelling about a car on the property that belonged to her son. She refused to leave until he called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she was driving down Briar Ridge Road when something hit and cracked the windshield of her SUV.
A woman was at work at a West Main Street business when someone ran into her car. The other driver said she was trying to park, but hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. Her car lurched forward, hit the other car, then jumped a curb and hit a utility pole guide wire.
A woman said she sold an iPhone 6 to a pair of unknown black males. She later discovered the money they gave her was counterfeit. She tried to contact them on Facebook, but they didn't respond.
A West Main Walmart employee said a white female attempted to shoplift a Stanley tool set. When confronted, she became extremely irate, ran out the door and left in a white Volkswagen Jetta with a DeSoto County tag. When they reviewed the security tape, the day before, the same woman placed a 50-cent sticker on a $24 toy, paid the lesser amount and left the store.
A woman said after shopping at the West Main Walmart, she left her purse in the buggy when she placed it in the buggy rack. When she returned, the purse was gone. Security cameras showed a white couple taking the purse and leaving in a black Toyota 4Runner.
While shopping at Ross on North Gloster, someone hit a woman's car in the parking lot. Someone left a note saying a white Ford pickup with a Lee County plate sideswiped the car and left the scene.
Around 10:30 p.m., a patrolman spotted a gray Dodge Charger doing doughnuts in the BancorpSouth Arena parking lot. After the officer turned on his blue lights, the Charger pulled up near a large group of pedestrians. The male driver was arrested. The car was released to his girlfriend.
An officer saw a Chevy Tahoe run a red light on South Gloster Street around 10:30 p.m. The driver admitted his license was suspended and he did not have insurance. He said he just left a party and had been drinking. The portable breath test showed his blood alcohol level was double the legal limit.
A woman said she left her purse in the buggy after shopping at the North Gloster Walmart. Someone turned the purse in at the service desk. When she checked, her iPhone 6 and a credit card were missing.
A patrolman pulled over a car that was weaving along Cliff Gookin Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. The driver and passenger both appeared to be intoxicated and the smell of marijuana was coming out of the car. Both were arrested and carried to jail.
A man said he was working outside the Methodist church when a male he has had trouble with before approached. After exchanging words, they started exchanging punches. As a coworker separated the two men, the suspect punched the man as he was getting up.
A Franklin Street woman said her neighbors and a stranger she met in the street are hacking her Facebook page. She said the neighbors will holler across the street about things she just posted and they are not her Facebook friends.
Someone left a damaged HP laptop outside of the police department. Though damaged, the computer came on and gave officials the name of the owner.
A Barnes Street woman said as she was getting ready to leave the house, she noticed a basketball goal, her car keys and a house key were missing. She often leaves the front door unlocked and is uncertain when the items were taken.
A Nanney Drive woman said her roommate moved out after a dispute a week ago. While she was at work, he returned using his key to get inside and steal her gray corduroy futon.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.