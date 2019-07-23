The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 600 Shannon mechanic said he worked on a man's car and he still owes $350. The man tried to get the car back before, flashing a gun in his waistband. He sent a text saying he was coming to get his car and he was bringing more people.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville man said he had been letting three cousins stay with him but made them leave Sunday. After they left, he locked the door. They returned after midnight, knocking on the door. He told them to leave or he would call 911, and they left.
A 56-year-old County Road 1447 Mooreville man said a neighbor called, saying a female motorist had run out of gas. He bought gas, picked up the female and drove her to County Road 1498 where the truck was sitting in a field. The female said she and her boyfriend had been sitting in the field all night, but he never got a good look at the boyfriend. The couple then drove to the Living Water Church parking lot, which is in the opposite direction of the nearest gas station.
A County Road 122 Nettleton couple are remodeling their home and have tools in their garage. Sometime over the last week, someone entered the garage and stole a nail gun, multi tool, table saw, cordless batteries and a charging station.
A Tupelo man said he paid a County Road 600 Shannon mechanic $1,000 to fix his car and bought all the parts. He said now the mechanic refuses to return the 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
A County Road 833 Guntown woman said she previously had custody of a female's daughter and the Department of Human Services took the female's tax return. Since then, the female has been sending the woman harassing messages via Facebook.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo woman returned home and found the garage door up and her spare house key in the door. She remembers locking the door before she left. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said on July 13 he traded a 1989 Chevy pickup for a 2010 Polaris side-by-side. When his wife later ran the VIN online, it showed the UTV was stolen out of Chickasaw County. He contacted authorities and Chickasaw County officials took possession of the vehicle.
A County Road 45 Tupelo man said someone pulled his black 1973 Chevrolet Caprice onto a trailer and hauled it away July 22. He started checking local junkyards and discovered a similar car was brought by trailer to SMC Recycling in Tupelo. The car had already been crushed before he arrived.
A Tupelo man said he evicted a couple from his County Road 1792 Eggville rental property about a year ago. He was told the couple had returned. When he drove to the site himself, he saw the woman's vehicle leaving the property.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville woman said as she was locking up for the night, she heard footsteps on the back porch. She then heard a chair being moved and more foot steps. She hollered that she had a gun and they needed to leave. She then called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 22.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.