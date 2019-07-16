The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 1452 Tupelo man said a green Mustang pulled into his trailer park. A black male got out and walked across the road to a trailer on County Road 931.
A Presley Drive Tupelo woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. All the items from the center console were scattered around the car. She found her wallet outside the car on the ground.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman said someone from Los Angeles saying they were with Social Security said they had a warrant for her arrest.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said someone stole a county-issued garbage can from his rental property.
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said he found his daughter's 27-year-old boyfriend in his residence. The suspect has been told not to return, but he does while the father is at work.
A County Road 1124 Mooreville man heard a noise at the end of his driveway around 10:45 p.m. When he checked, he found a three-wheeler off his drive up in the woods, like someone was trying to hide it. He called a tow company to remove the vehicle.
Tupelo Police Department
A Clayton Avenue woman said she and her girlfriend recently broke up. When the ex showed up to get her stuff, an argument ensued. She said the ex kicked the bumper of her car, causing the bumper to come loose.
The manager of the Sprint Mart on East Main Street said one of their clerks accepted a counterfeit $20 bill.
A woman said she was on the way to work with a male friend when he threw her out of the car onto the ground and sped away. Since she was just released from prison, all of her belongings were in the car.
An employee at a West Main business reported seeing an unknown black male trying to enter employees' cars around 9:30 a.m.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee detained a man who attempted to shoplift a $22 flat bill hat. He was held for police and arrested.
A William Street man said he was trying to sell his 2002 Nissan Xterra through an online app and agreed to let a female test drive the vehicle around 10:30. At 10:45, he saw a white female with dark hair get in the SUV and drive off. He tried to contact the "buyer" through the app but she did not respond.
A home health nurse returned home and her husband noticed a dent in the car's bumper. When she went back to the last client's house on Lana Lane, she noticed significant damage to the right rear of the car parked beside the spot where her car was parked.
A woman came to the police department to report that her ex-wife has been harassing her. She said the ex called her place of employment pretending to be someone else trying to get her fired.
An employee at a Cliff Gookin business reported that security camera showed a black male come out of the treeline and go through several employee vehicles on the side of the building. A Walther P22 pistol was stolen from one unlocked vehicle.
Employees at the North Gloster Walmart saw two black females and a black male attempt to roll a shopping cart full of groceries out the door without paying. When confronted, they left the cart, ran out the door and fled in two vehicles.
A Monument Drive woman said she and another female got into an argument. The suspect pushed her way into the apartment and started hitting the woman in the face. The suspect was mad over a perceived mistreatment of her male cousin by the woman.
A woman at the Salvation Army on Carnation Street said a man was harassing her. He followed her around, said he loved her and called her "baby girl." The officer told the man to leave her alone and not follow her. He agreed to comply.
Visitors at the Elvis Presley Birthplace reported someone broke the windows of several cars in the parking lot and stole items. Purses were stolen from at least two vehicles. Since it happened after 7 p.m., no employees were on hand to view the security camera footage. The victims reported seeing a black male hanging around the parking lot when they arrived.
A Texas Roadhouse employee said she went to get something out of her unlocked car around 8 p.m. and noticed things out of place. Her wallet was out in the open and $150 cash was missing. When she viewed the security footage, she saw a former white male employee going into her car. She said the suspect had been in the restaurant earlier that evening.
A Green Tee Road woman said her daughter's ex-boyfriend stole her rose gold iPhone 8 about four days ago when he was visiting the house.
Employees at a North Veterans strip mall reported seeing a black male going through employee vehicles behind the businesses during the day. When confronted, the man left, but not before a worker wrote down the tag number.
A North Madison Street man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole $700 in cash from the center console.
A man on South International Drive first reported about two weeks ago a red and white pony on the loose and damaging a bean field. He was unable to catch the animal at the time. Tuesday, he used a bucket of corn to catch the pony and place a harness on him. An equine rescue group in Pontotoc was contacted to care for the animal until the owner can be located.
Police responded to Maynard Drive around 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unknown male standing in a man's yard with an ax. The suspect said he was trying to sell the ax to his former boss. The homeowner said the suspect claims the man owes him money and he was concerned. There was an open beer in the suspect's car, so he was charged with open container.
A woman said she was visiting a friend on Lockridge Street and their kids were outside playing. A neighbor yelled at the kids to stay off her yard and threatened to beat the kids. When the neighbor pulled a crow bar out of her car, the two women began to fight. The neighbor's sister and the friend later joined the physical fracas. Police arrived and separated everyone. The neighbor left for the night to let things cool down. When she returned the next morning, her outside furniture had been vandalized.
A South Gloster convenience store employee said a black female entered the store, grabbed two cases of Budweiser beer, and walked out without paying. He said she was dropped off by a black Volkswagen, but left on foot.
Police were called to a Chesterville Road apartment complex for a man passed out in his car at 11 a.m. Sunday. The man, who was unsteady on his feet with slurred speech, did not pass the field sobriety test.
A West Main Kroger employee saw a man pick up a 25-ounce Bud Light beer Sunday around 2:30 p.m., conceal it under his clothing and attempt to leave without paying for the $1.71 item. The man, who smelled of an intoxicating beverage and was unsteady on his feet, was detained for police, who charged him with shoplifting and public intoxication.
A woman said her boyfriend took her to the Belden laundromat on McCullough Boulevard around 8:30 Sunday night. After she got out of the car, he said he was headed to Memphis and drove away in her vehicle.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.