The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Long Street Guntown man said overnight, someone ran off the road and took out his mailbox, which was found 50 feet down the road. He found pieces of headlight on the scene.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said an injured dog showed up on her property and wanted to know how to get it help. The deputy said if she took the dog to the animal shelter, they would administer aid.
A County Road 530 Shannon man said his sister called asking if he had filed for unemployment because the Lee County Schools had an application using his Social Security number. He said he did not file for unemployment and had not seen any strange activity on his bank account.
A 20-year-old Lily Jean Drive resident said a 28-year-old black female showed up at her home trying to start a disturbance with her boyfriend. As the suspect was leaving, she threw a glass Snapple bottle, breaking her window.
A Timberlane Drive man reported a suspicious car parked in front of his yard. By the time a deputy arrived, the man had discovered the car belonged to his grandson's friend and they were fishing.
A rural mail carrier said she pulled up to a mailbox on Mountain Leader Trail at Lake Piomiongo. A pit bull ran out of a yard and bit the right rear tire, causing damage. By the time she got to the tire store, the right front tire was going down as well.
A County Road 1562 Auburn woman said her Taurus pistol was missing from her bedroom closet where she placed it a month ago after cleaning it. There were two magazines next to the box it came in.
A County Road 1325 Mooreville woman said her in-laws were at her home and took her truck without permission. As they left, they said they were going to stay at a hotel in Tupelo. She said they have been having problems with the in-laws for some time now.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he took his Glock pistol to a Franklin Street gun shop in August 2015 and paid in advance for some custom frame work. The business is now out of business and he cannot contact the owner to get his gun.
A Brown Street woman said a female suspect has been sending threatening text messages, saying she would physically harm her and/or put sugar in her gas tank and slash her car tires.
A woman said she agreed to buy an iPhone from a man she met through Facebook. They met at a church where he said he worked construction. She paid $275 for a blue iPhone XR but discovered it was locked when she got home. She went back to the church and learned he did not work construction there and never had.
A McCullough Boulevard man said overnight, someone broke the driver's window out of his truck in an apartment parking lot. The thief stole a 9mm pistol and a revolver.
A Burke's Outlet employee said a man grabbed a quantity of mens clothing and stuck them in a store bag and started to walk out. When confronted, he waved a receipt at the employee and said he had paid. By the time they were able to confirm he had not paid for the items, he had already left the store.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said after reviewing security video, a man entered the store on May 29 and walked out without paying for $998.62 worth of merchandise.
Police responded to a disturbance on Triangle Street after 9 p.m. and found a female screaming and shouting. The woman smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and trouble maintaining her balance. While talking to witnesses, the woman continued to yell and curse. She was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Two females said a black male pulled up at a North Green Street convenience store, yelled at them, punched their car, then went inside. Police found the man inside the store, smelling of alcohol, unsteady on his feet and his left hand bleeding. The was an open beer in his car. He was charged with public intoxication and open container.
A McCullough Boulevard motel guest said a female she had just met through an acquaintance stole $275 from her wallet inside her motel room.
A Burress Circle woman said her ex-wife is somehow getting into her apartment at night without permission and cutting her hair. She told the ex to stop, but the ex just tells her to go back to sleep.
A woman said after eating at the South Gloster Waffle House, she left her iPhone 7 and case inside the restaurant. When she returned, the phone was gone and no one had turned it in. Inside the phone case was her debit card.
A Chesterville Road man said he sold his 2009 Chevy Impala to a woman for $4,000 and she paid through PayPal. Since he is new to PayPal, the transaction was put on hold. The buyer then told him to just refund the money and she would deposit in his bank account. After refunding the money, he has not been able to contact the woman. He said he wants his money or his car back.
A Foxwood Lane man reported that someone had taken his Browning 9mm pistol from his bedroom closet. The man said his son, who lives with him, later admitted taking the gun and selling it.
A Scruggs Farm, Home and Garden employee said the store alarm sounded when a woman tried to leave the store wearing a shirt that still had a shoplifting sensor attached to it. The customer said she bought the shirt a month ago and wore it into the store. The employee said sensors are always removed during checkout.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female concealed diapers, detergent, paint, paper towels and bowls. She then tried to walk out the doors without paying for the $134.65 in merchandise.
A Milford Street woman said her girlfriend took her 2019 Hyundai Sonata without permission. The car was found hours later on Ridgecrest Drive.
A South Green Street homeowner found a vehicle had left the road around 2 a.m., hit his mailbox and continued into a tree. The abandoned car contained beer bottle caps and smelled of alcohol. An empty beer bottle was found outside the driver's door. While waiting for the wrecker to show up, the car's owner returned. She at first said the car was stolen, then said she was only a passenger before admitting she was driving and had been drinking. She had "severely slurred speech" and passed out several times while talking to police.
A woman said she was watching her little sister playing softball at Veteran's Park when a softball was hit into the parking lot. The impact shattered the windshield of her Ford Escape.
A man said he parked his 2012 Toyota Camry in front of his mother's West Jefferson Street house. A woman trying to back out of a side street hit his right front bumper with the right rear bumper of her Ford Fusion, causing damage to both vehicles.
A woman driving down Harmony Lane near Chuck E. Cheese saw a wallet in the road. She picked it up and turned it over to a police officer she flagged down. The officer contacted the wallet's owner and told her it would be held at the police department for safe keeping until she picked it up.
A Monument Drive woman said her girlfriend's ex-boyfriend came in their apartment, took her black iPhone 7 Plus in a red case and ran away.
An officer responding to a one-car wreck on West Jackson near Lemons Drive saw a white male climbing out of an overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The man, who appeared to be under the influence of something, said he was not injured. He said he had been smoking Spice at a friend's house. He didn't know how his car ended up in the ditch or why he was even on Lemons Drive. The 26-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence.
A Saab SUV from Attala County wrecked on Forrest Street around 11 p.m. The driver fled the scene in a cab, leaving the vehicle blocking a driveway and its nose out in the eastbound lane. Police had it towed.
Officers responding to a vandalism call on Nation Hills stopped the suspect vehicle before it got onto North Gloster. There was a man driving and a female in the back seat. He said they were there to confront a female about a previous issue. Police spoke to the victim, who said the female suspect showed up with a brick and damaged her car. She had a video of the suspect damaging the car.
A Willie Moore Road woman said someone entered her white Volkswagen Jetta that was parked outside her apartment overnight. The thief stole $120 in cash.
A man said he left his personal pickup truck at a trucking depot overnight in early April. When he came back the next day, he discovered someone had taken the battery, jumper cables, assorted hand tools and his checkbook. He said he waited four weeks to report the crime because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A West Main Walmart employee said two women went through the self checkout lane and didn't scan every item. They attempted to leave without paying for $119.79 in food and general merchandise. They were detained and cited for shoplifting.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said she heard glass shatter around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She went to the front door and discovered the screen door had been shattered by a small unknown object.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man tried to shoplift some cable wire, underwear and a dog leash worth a total of $36.50 The man, who had a dog with him on the scene, was cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she was in the parking lot of the West Main Walmart around 10 p.m. when a female acquaintance showed up and started threatening her. She said this is an on-going problem and she still has threatening text massages the suspect sent in the past.
A woman was pumping gas at a South Eason Boulevard convenience store when a dark colored Buick with a Lee County tag backed into the car. The female driver of the Buick offered to give the woman $50 if she didn't call the police. When the woman called 911, the other driver left.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.