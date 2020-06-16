The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said his girlfriend is refusing to return his driver's license and Social Security card. He wanted a deputy to escort him to the apartment to get them back. The girlfriend told the deputy she did not have the items.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman said she purchased nearly $1,700 worth of items from a California man via Facebook. She sent the money through PayPal a week ago but has not received the goods. When she called California, she was told the items should arrive today.
A County Road 2296 Guntown man said he got into an argument with his girlfriend's uncle over the rent money. He said the older man had a firearm with him but the argument never got physical.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said that sometime after midnight, someone went through several mailboxes, including the volunteer fire department's, and stole mail.
A County Road 690 Tupelo woman hired a man to install a pool. She gave him a $1,500 down payment last October and another $5,000 when he started work in January. He hit a line going to her septic tank in Jan. 28 and left before she got home. He did not return to fix the broken pipe until mid-May. He has not worked on the pool since January even with her calling and asking about the status.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said someone broke into his camper and stole a power inverter, keys, a battery tender and the comforter off the bed. He said he noticed the camper appeared to have been tampered with June 1 but didn't notice the theft at first.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone broke into her car overnight. The interior was ransacked and a wallet with $150 cash was stolen. She said the car was locked and the weather stripping on the door was damaged where something was slid inside to unlock the door.
A Waterford Avenue Saltillo woman said a white male came onto her property uninvited and stole a pair of Puma shoes from a laundry basket on the front porch.
A County Road 1595 Mooreville man said he left home around 9 p.m. and noticed someone following him. He said a white male pulled beside him in a no passing zone and threw a full beer can through the driver's window, striking the man in the head. When he pulled over at a Mooreville convenience store, the suspect stopped as well and tried to start a fight.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo man said his American Shortnose Boxer has been missing for about a week. A neighbor told him that the neighbor's son saw a white male suspect shoot and kill the dog.
A County Road 395 Saltillo man said he has noticed multiple fraudulent charges on his bank card. The charges were at hotels, gas stations and other businesses. He contacted his bank and closed the account.
A 34-year-old County Road 811 Saltillo woman said she had a verbal altercation with her 27-year-old husband over some extra money he found. To keep the altercation from escalating into something physical, she called 911. When deputies arrived, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman returned home from an extended out-of-state trip and discovered her 55-inch television and a set of cookware had been stolen. When she got home, the landlord's son was on the property. She asked him about the stolen items. He denied knowledge of them. There was no sign of forced entry.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said a white female acquaintance was trespassing on her property around 8 p.m. She told the suspect to leave several times, but she refused to go. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived.
A State Park Road man saw a car parked at the church across the road after 9 p.m. He saw a woman get out of the car and it seemed suspicious. The woman told the responding deputy that she had car trouble and was waiting for her friend to pick her up.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her neighbor is constantly playing loud music all night long. She has asked him to turn it down. He refuses "because he is in the county."
A Tishomingo woman was visiting a friend at her County Road 1562 Auburn apartment. The friend's boyfriend arrived home around 1 a.m. and couldn't get in because strips of wood blocked the door. When he kicked the door open, the woman got scared and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports since June 12.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.