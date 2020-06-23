The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Dogwood Hills Circle woman said her house is being remodeled. Over the weekend, someone came onto her property and stole a Craftsman pressure washer.
A Drive 1406 Mooreville woman said she returned from an out of town trip to discover someone had been in the residence and gone through drawers, bags, boxes and other items. A Benelli 12 gauge shotgun, a Marlin .243-caliber rifle and a gold ring were stolen. She thinks the person responsible has to know her and know she was out of town.
A Thaxton woman said she sold a car to a County Road 115 Shannon man. He paid $2,000 down for the 2011 Toyota Camry with the agreement to pay $100 each week until he paid the full $3,500 purchase price. She said since the man took possession of the car in early June, he has not made any of the weekly payments.
A County Road 181 Tupelo woman said two black males in a white Nissan stopped in the road in front of her house and got into a verbal altercation. One of the males was flopping and rolling on the ground in the road. Another car pulled up and dropped off a gas jug. The males walked toward the house, then ran back to the car and drove off.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman noticed her front door had been tampered with and called 911 for deputies to come check the house. The house was cleared and no one was found inside. She said odd things have been happening at her house like wires being run without her knowledge.
Tupelo Police Department
A Hankins Street woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a pink Michael Kohrs purse that contained her paycheck and medication. When she walked outside around 6:30 a.m., she saw a black male with a backpack at the neighbor's house. He kept looking at her and smiling as if something was funny.
A South Green Street woman said her neighbor ripped off the $15 magnetic door screen that she uses to keep flies out of her apartment. The neighbor sent her a message admitting she was responsible. The woman said the female neighbor is mad because she would not let the neighbor drive her rental car.
A Sherwood Drive man said someone removed fuses from his 1994 Lexus and tampered with the wiring. He doesn't know who did it or how they got in the car.
A home health nurse stopped outside a Grandview Drive home to see a patient. She said a 50-something white male in a red Nissan Versa approached and wanted to know what she was doing in the neighborhood. He watched her for several minutes and even approached her again, prompting a verbal altercation.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white female with a shopping cart loaded with $282 worth of baby items and adult clothing tried to leave without paying. Employees tried to detain the suspect, but she abandoned the cart and ran out the door.
A woman said she parked outside of Home Goods at The Mall at Barnes Crossing. When she finished shopping, she noticed damage to the rear bumper of her 2015 Honda Odyssey.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.