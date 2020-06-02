The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 461 Tupelo woman said a hound dog showed up on her property a week ago. A friend told her to catch it and call 911 for animal control. The deputy told her the county had no ordinance that allows deputies to pick up strays and she needed to call the humane society or a rescue group.
A Drive 1343 Mooreville man said within the last two weeks someone stole his 5x10-foot utility trailer. He said a woman used to come by and clean his house and things would turn up missing after she left.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo man said a 38-year-old male showed up on his property and refused to leave. The man is dating the suspect's daughter and the suspect's wife was "also at the residence." The suspect left before deputies arrived.
A woman called 911 saying her mother was not taking care of her 84-year-old grandparents living on County Road 855 and wanted a welfare check. The deputies talked to the couple away from the daughter and learned they had plenty of food and everything was OK.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said be bought his daughter two handguns, a 9mm and a .380-caliber, a while back. The daughter said the Taurus 9mm was in her car for about a year and she just noticed it was missing. She said there have been multiple people in her house and car.
A County Road 1792 Tupelo man discovered a fraudulent $200 charge on his bank statement to a South Dakota bank. He contacted his bank and they replaced the money.
A Mitchell Road woman said that a landscaper using a string trimmer threw a rock that broke the left rear window of her 2012 Mazda 3.
A Mitchell Road woman said she went to her crossover and found two left rear windows broken. She said she heard lawn mowers in the area earlier in the day, but thought nothing of it at the time.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said several dogs in the area have been chasing kids on bicycles. The dogs have chased cars and come on her property and growl.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said her neighbor was playing his music so loud around midnight that she could not sleep. She hollered at him to turn it down, but he did not. After she hollered that she was calling 911, he turned it down.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman and her boyfriend went to a McCullough Boulevard motel room to pay a man money they owed him. When they knocked on the door, the suspect yelled at them for disturbing him while he was sick and shoved her boyfriend.
A South Green Street woman found a small dent and a scratch near the fuel filler on her car. She said in the past, someone has spray painted her hood and keyed the left rear door. She thinks her neighbor is responsible.
An Applebee's employee said a white male ordered a two for $20 meal and a drink. He ate the food, then ordered a refill of the drink. While the server was away, the man left a counterfeit $50 on the table and walked out. He was last see walking toward the mall.
A man said he was hired to fix the air conditioning at a Meadows Drive house. He rented two window units so the tenant could stay cool. The company delivered the air conditioners but when the repairman got back, they were gone.
A Renasant Bank employee noticed damage to the pillar holding up the roof of the ATM at the McCullough Boulevard branch. Security cameras show a white pickup pulling a trailer hit the curb. It is unclear if that vehicle caused the damage.
A man walked into the police station and said he let his girlfriend drive his 2000 Chevrolet Malibu "a while back." A month or so later, he couldn't find the car anywhere. The girlfriend's uncle recently called and said the car was in his yard, he bought it from the girlfriend for $500. The man said he still has the title and a key to the car. He tried to get the car towed away from the uncle's house but family members cause a disturbance. The man said he has been looking for the car for eight months and just wants it back.
Two West Main Dodge's Chicken employees said a female entered the store to cash a check. When the suspect discovered she didn't have the proper documentation to cash the check, she became enraged. She threw a drink and other items on the floor and stormed out of the store. Outside, she threw a soda bottle at a parked car, scratching it. She drove off, running the red light at West Main and Maynard streets.
A Nanny Drive woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing.
A Mockingbird Drive man returned to town and discovered someone had broken into his 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo. He said someone stole the air control and engine control units, the driver's door panel and air breather, leaving heavy damage to the dash. He thinks a male acquaintance could be responsible because he has an identical model car and was previously looking for several parts.
A Chapman Drive woman said her ex-husband got upset when she broke up with him and he took her 55-inch Sony flatscreen television and the keys to her Yukon Denali.
Police received at least two calls of a Toyota Camry with two flat tires driving first on South Gloster and later in the South Green Street-Crossover Road area. Police found the car in a South Green Street parking lot around 2 p.m. The female driver, who smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, said she ran off the road somewhere but she wasn't sure where. She thought the tires were low and was trying to get home. In the center console, officers found a cup containing champagne and orange juice. The 22-year-old white female was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. At the jail, the Intoxilyzer showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.