Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Amanda Ard, 33, of Thaxton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sale of a controlled substance.
Cedric Brandon, 30, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
William Lamar, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto, disorderly conduct.
Lawrence Taylor, 33, of Tupelo, failure to register as a sex offender, sex offender residing within 1,500 feet of a school.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Drive 750 Plantersville woman said her sister, 66, showed up asking for money. She gave her $20 of gas and two packs of cigarettes. The sister returned later the same morning asking for more money. When she refused to giver her any more, the sister started yelling and causing a disturbance.
A County Road 600 Tupelo man left an aluminum floor jack and a Poulan chain saw out on his lawn. Sometime between Monday and Thursday, someone stole them. A friend said they were located at a County Road 47 residence.
A County Road 325 Tupelo man said his daughter and her boyfriend live in a camper on his property. He doesn’t want them living there anymore and was informed of the legal eviction process.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman said she and a friend were walking down the road and saw a male acquaintance sitting in a car. When she congratulated him on his new child, “he flipped out and started yelling” and cursing at her. He then walked over and slapped her. She said it looked like he was on drugs.
A Kids Cove Mooreville woman said her small dog was throwing up so they put him outside on a chain. A neighbor’s dog came over and attacked her dog, pinning it to the ground. She said this is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton man said a neighbor’s pit bull came at him growling and barking. He pulled his pistol and shot at the dog one time. He thinks he hit the dog, which turned and ran back home. He said the dog being aggressive is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman noticed her Ryobi pole saw was missing from under her carport. When she checked her car, about $30 cash was missing along with a .22-caliber pistol. She was not sure if the gun was stolen or she left it at her boyfriend’s place.
A Chesterville Road man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole $240 from the console, his wallet with another $150 plus a cordless drill and two socket wrench sets.
A State Park Road Mooreville man traveled out of state for a month. When he returned, all of his belongings had been moved to his mother’s County Road 600 residence. She accused the man and his fiance of being on drugs, so the loaded all his stuff up and brought it there. He collected most of his stuff, but was told to come back later for the gun safe and its contents. When he came back the next day, the gun safe, the three guns inside, the cleaning kit and targeting equipment was missing. The mother said he didn’t need to know where they were but they were safe.
A County Road 890 Richmond man said a neighbor has been shooting a gun close to his property. He did not know of any property damage at the time of the call.
A County Road 265 Shannon man said an employee stole several blank business checks, forged them and cashed them at different places. During a three-week span, the employee cashed eight checks for a total of $950. He said the suspect has lived with him since May and drives a 2002 Land Rover crossover.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said someone broke through his back door. Once inside, the broke into his safe and took $4,700 in cash and several bottles of prescription medication.
A County Road 1752 Saltillo man said someone broke the padlock on his shed. He took the broken lock in the house. When he came back outside, there was another padlock there. He doesn’t know whop put the new lock there but said his old key will unlock it. Nothing appears stolen from the shop.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man returned to his Allen Street apartment after midnight and discovered the front window was broken. He thinks a female acquaintance is responsible.
An officer pulled over a swerving motorist on McCullough Boulevard near Gloster Street at 1:30 a.m. The driver smelled of alcohol and admitted he had consumed 10 shots of liquor. Asked how intoxicated he was on a scale of 1-10, the 21-year-old man said an 8. He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a stolen firearm
An officer pulled over a car for careless driving on McCullough Boulevard near Gloster Street around 1:30 a.m. The driver smelled of alcohol and had trouble walking. He said he had drank some Nyquil before driving. The man failed the field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.
A Super Sagless employee said a former coworker slashed the passenger side tires on his SUV. He said the act was in retaliation after the man got the suspect fired. The man informed a supervisor that the suspect was getting a woman to clock him in when he was not at work.
A Livingston Street woman said a neighbor has been messing with her trees by pouring diesel fuel on two trees in the back. The trees are now turning brown.
A Kathryn Circle man got a suspect to do a pool maintenance job. After paying the suspect $700, the handyman never returned to finish the job.
A C-Spire employee took a work truck to Carlock Dodge for servicing. When he picked it up, he noticed items in the bed of the truck. The tool box was mistakenly left unlocked. He said a multimeter, ratchet set, Allen wrench set and a punch down tool had been stolen.
A man said he lost his wallet at The Mall at Barnes Crossing after leaving it on a bench near Buckle. Security cameras showed a black female picking up the wallet, which was later found inside the women’s restroom near the food court. The $860 in cash the man had was no longer in the wallet.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.