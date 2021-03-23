Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Shuntay Chambers, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Brian Joseph Dejean, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Weston Roberts, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Joseph Whiteside, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sherif’s Office, possession of heroine.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Fulton man said someone stole his Ruger 9mm pistol from his work truck at a Drive 984 Tupelo apartment he is remodeling. He said the truck was unlocked and the windows were down.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance came to her address March 18 and took a Ford pickup that belongs to a friend. Over the weekend, he got arrested in Pontotoc County and the truck was towed.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man got a checking account statement from Chase Bank. He has never banked with Chase and thinks someone stole his identity.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said a black Hyundai Sonata ran off the road and took out her mailbox and newspaper box.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said there are several feral cats on her property and she wants them removed. The deputy explained there is no county stray ordinance so the department can’t pick up animals.
A businessman said a stray pregnant dog wandered into a BAM Market under construction on Highway 45 in Guntown and bedded down. He wanted someone to pick up the dog.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said someone stole his unemployment and other mail. He doesn’t know who did it but he has the U.S Marshals finding out. He said they have also refinanced his house in his name and took that check as well.
A County Road 185 Tupelo woman said she verbally kicked her estranged husband out of the house last week. He returned cursing and yelling. They are going through a divorce.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said someone stole the battery out of her car overnight.
A County Road 397 Guntown man returned home and found the front door open, so he called 911. Deputies cleared the house. There was a footprint on the front door where it had been kicked in. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said he was arguing with his father when a cousin came over and threatened him. The cousin shoved the man into his truck and they began to fight.
A County Road 1046 Bissell man heard a loud noise outside at 10:30 p.m. A white male came to the door and said he was stuck in the front yard and he needed some help. He told the suspect to leave. The suspect walked around the house checking doorknobs looking for an unlocked door. The suspect told deputies he was trying to turn around in the man’s front yard and got stuck. He had an outstanding drug warrant and was taken to jail.
A County Road 1145 Auburn woman was asleep when she heard what sounded like the garage door opening at 2 a.m. She then thought she saw a shadow moving on two separate occasions before hearing another bedroom door open and close. Deputies checked the house and found no one else there or any evidence someone entered the residence.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department
An Ida Street woman said she broke up with her boyfriend. He was angry and as he left he kicked her car, leaving a dent in the left rear quarter panel of the 2014 Toyota Camry.
The manager of Love’s truck stop said employees saw a female customer take Mt. Dews, chocolate candy, cigarette and hot dogs and leave without paying. He said she shoplifted around $60.
A Marion Street man noticed damage to the right rear quarter panel of his Honda Passport. He was uncertain when or where the damage happened.
A woman said she went to the North Gloster Walmart. She took off her ring to put on hand sanitizer. When she got home she realized she didn’t have her ring. She contacted the store but no one had turned in the ring.
A man was at work at an East Main business when someone with a foreign accent called from a Texas number, demanding $500 and threatening violence. Thinking it was a scam, he hung up. The number called back, repeating the demand and threat. He hung up again and they did not call back.
A Chester Avenue woman said she stuck her garbage out by the road last Wednesday. The city-issued garbage can was not there when she tried to retrieve it on Thursday.
A Belk employee said someone stole her cell phone off the makeup counter. Using an app, she tracked the iPhone 8s plus to an Okolona address.
A Monument Drive woman said she handed a male acquaintance some money for him to hold for a short time, not to keep. Instead, he ran off with the $500. She thinks he has no intention of returning the cash.
A North Gloster woman got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend because he refused to leave. When he did leave, he opened his car door and slammed it against her car, leaving a dent in the passenger side of her Toyota Camry.
An East Main motel said they kicked a man off the property last week. He returned to get his belongings and locked himself in the room. The manager opened the door for police, who told the man he had to leave. He refused to get off the bed, so he was charged with disorderly conduct and hauled to the county jail.
A man said he was at the Amsterdam Deli on West Main around 11:30 p.m. when a fight broke out in the parking lot. Several tables and chairs were knocked into his vehicle, damaging the passenger side and rear bumper of the Infiniti Q50.
Police responded to Barnes Crossing near Highway 45 at 6 a.m. for a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the roadway. The 2020 Nissan Frontier was brand new and had a dealer plate. The driver smelled of alcohol and had heavily slurred speech. He was charged with public intoxication. On the ride to jail, the man urinated on himself.
A West Main Family Dollar employee reporting for work around 8 a.m. saw a Black male in the parking lot. He was yelling loudly and talking to himself as she went inside. She then heard a loud crash and saw her windshield was shattered and the suspect was running away. There was a red brick laying beside her car.
A woman was in the drive-thru lane of the West Main Hardee’s when an employee leaving work on a bicycle fell off the bike and onto her 2019 Toyota Camry, leaving a dent above the left front tire.
The manager of City Thrift on West Main said three young Black females entered the store and shopped. The first two females paid for the items they selected. The third ran out the door with clothing in her arms without paying.
An intoxicated man went to the South Gloster Walmart around 9:30 p.m. to buy more beer. When the staff refused to sell him any alcohol, he became irate and caused a disturbance in the parking lot. He was charged with public intoxication.
A Jackson Street woman said the family was in the living room when they heard a noise around 9:45 p.m. Someone had thrown a rock through her bedroom window.
A Mt. Pleasant Road church said they saw an unidentified white male on security camera cutting and stealing their parking lot ropes. The complainant said this has happened several times and he has spent about $100 on rope.
A man said he parked his 2006 Ford Ranger inside a fenced lot at a Nelle Street business. Someone threw a brick and broke out the windshield.
A Parkdale Circle woman said someone in a dark vehicle hit her car and drove away. The Toyota Camry suffered damage to the left front.
A man said a friend came over to hang out with him at the Super 8 motel on McCullough. He said he fell asleep around 5 a.m. When he woke up, his friend and his 2013 Volkswagen Passat were missing. He said he called his friend’s parents and they will tell him to return the car if they see him.
A West Main Walmart employee said a white male purchased several items and placed them in Walmart bags. He then went back into the store, selected a Norelco electric shaver and placed it in one of the bags. When he tried to leave without paying for the item, employees confronted him. He dropped the item and ran away.
An Old Town Circle man said he received a tax form in the mail saying he received unemployment benefits last year. He said someone stile his identity and fraudulently applied for the benefits.
A Crestwood Street woman said she got a letter from Chase Bank saying someone opened an account in her name but it has already been closed “because they believed it to be fraud.”
