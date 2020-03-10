The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 778 Tupelo woman said she got a call about a missed court date from a man who said he worked with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He asked for her Social Security number and her driver’s license number and she provided both. When he asked for $700 in gift cards, she refused. She contacted the Social Security Administration to report the incident.
A State Park Road woman said her boyfriend has lived with her since December. She recently ended the relationship and wants him to move out.
A County Road 683 Saltillo woman returned home from work and found a set of four lightweight truck tires were missing from the yard. She said the gate that always stays open was also shut.
A Drive 1762 Tupelo woman said her father-in-law came over to talk to her husband. The men got into an argument about money the son owed the father. There was a lot of yelling and poking, so she called 911 before it escalated to a full-scale fight.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said she and her three small children were playing outside when a larger black and white dog and a brown dog came into her yard and started growling. The two dogs then jumped her dog and chased her and the kids inside.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 6.
