The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A woman said she was at her mother’s County Road 1213 Baldwyn house when the neighbor’s dogs chased her. She said they were aggressive and got close to her, but never bit her.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said two dogs came onto his property and killed his cat. He saw the medium-sized dark brown dog carrying his cat in its mouth. He does not know who owns the dogs.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend and father of her child has been harassing her by phone call and text. She said the 25-year-old suspect lives in Louisville.
A Crawford Circle Mooreville woman said got into an argument with her husband and he kicked her out of the house. She and her sister went to the house the next day to get some of her and her children’s belongings. When the husband refused to let them in the house, she called 911.
A Baldwyn woman said she went with her friend to pick up the friend’s kids. The father asked for a ride and she reluctantly agreed. The father and his uncle got into an argument, where the uncle told him to take his bag of drugs and get out. She called 911 to get someone to check and make sure there were no drugs left in her car.
A 39-year-old Highway 178 Mooreville man said a 25-year-old female friend "from a long time ago" stopped by and asked to hang out. She wanted to take a nap in his bedroom. While the man was in his living room with his father, the female asked him to come into the bedroom. She asked him if he wanted to smoke meth with her. He told her no and told her to leave.
A Nettleton man said a Toyota 4Runner has been driving around no trespassing signs on his property and using an abandoned driveway on his property. He said they might be using the drive to get to an adjoining property.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said that after a mechanic worked on her son's truck, $100 was missing from inside. The truck was locked, but the driver's window can be opened from the outside. She said there is a bicycle missing from the yard as well.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.