The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man said his ex-girlfriend came over around 11 a.m. and started banging on the door. He told her to leave but she refused. She demanded he give her a set of knives and her clothes. He kept the knives, since she was upset and punching the door. When he tried to hand the clothes through the door, she tried to force her way inside, so he called 911. 3-2
An Alabama man said he was at someone’s house on County Road 41 shooting pool. He didn’t know anyone there and didn’t know the address. He set down his coat that had his wallet and $750 inside. When he picked up the coat later, the wallet was gone. 3-2
A County Road 1253 Saltillo woman said her Lowe’s, TJ Max and Walmart credit cards were taken from her wallet. She doesn’t know if anyone has tried to use them yet. 3-2
A Mitchell Road man said over the weekend while he was away, someone stole his Glock 19 pistol that he left under the bed in his apartment. 3-2
A Drive 225 Shannon woman said her mother received calls saying she would be charged with fraud. The second caller claimed to be police and asked if she had $9,000 in the bank. The daughter called authorities about the probable scam. 3-2
A Highway 6 man said while he was outside, a neighbor’s dog ran after him and bit him on the left knee, drawing blood. Neither the dog nor the owner were on scene when the deputy took the report. 3-2
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said the 47-year-old man who has been staying with her "for a while now" took her brand new cordless drills and a set of car keys. He refuses to give them back. 3-2
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said he heard a gunshot from his neighbor's house around 9:30 p.m. and a vehicle then left the residence. The vehicle later returned and there was a verbal altercation. Everybody at the neighbor's house then got into the older Chevy pickup and left the scene. 3-2
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man saw a suspicious vehicle drive past his house around 2:30 a.m. He then heard a banging noise coming from a neighbor's house. Thinking it was a burglary in progress, he called 911. Deputies arrived and found several pie pans hanging in the trees next door banging in the wind and causing the offending noise. 3-2
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he recently moved to a Trice Street residence and it did not have a city-issued garbage can. He needed a police report to get a new one. 3-2
The Renasant Bank on South Industrial said someone in an older white Buick LeSabre went through the drive through and hit the pneumatic tube system, causing damage. The female driver stayed for a few minutes, but said she didn't have a license or insurance and had warrants for her arrest. She left, but not before tellers got her tag number.
A Page Street man said after getting out of jail, he went to his friend's house to pick up his car but the 2005 Mazda Tribute was missing. The friend said the man's ex-girlfriend showed up while he was in jail with a tow truck and took the SUV. 3-2
