The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 1678 Skyline woman said two large dogs, one a Great Pyrenees, showed up on her property.
A Highway 371 South Mooreville man returned from an extended trip and found a bullet on the floor of his closet. When he checked, he could see where the bullet came through the roof, then the ceiling, striking a clothes hanger before falling on the floor.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said her grandson left her truck at a man's house. When she went to get the truck, the man said he didn't know where the 2007 GMC pickup was.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said he and his roommate had been having an argument all day. The suspect started hitting and kicking the man's car.
A County Road 831 Saltillo woman said a gold car with a red driver's door stopped in front of her house around 6 p.m. There were multiple people fighting inside the vehicle. A white couple was kicked out of the car. The man tried to kick her dog so she told him to go on. The female called her a name and threatened to whip her posterior. The suspect vehicle returned, picked up the couple and drove away.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo couple were out back when their tenant couple started arguing inside the house. The argument was so loud she could hear it over the generator out back. 3-16
A 44-year-old County Road 1516 man said he let his ex-wife stay with him to get away from her current husband. While he was asleep, the current 29-year-old husband showed up at 1:40 a.m. and started banging on windows, trying to get the woman to come outside.
Tupelo Police Department
A Bryson Drive man said he heard a woman outside screaming for help around 5:45 a.m. The woman got out of a car and came at him with a shovel. He was able to restrain the woman and put her in handcuffs until police arrived. The woman gave police several names on the way to the jail.
A South Gloster store said a woman concealed six different makeup items worth $35 in the pocket of her sweater and tried to leave without paying. The store alarm went off and she was detained for police.
A North Gloster Street woman said she bought a .30-caliber rifle and gave it to a man. Their relationship has changed, so she wanted to report it stolen to get the gun back.
A Scruggs employee said a man hid a $14 flashlight in his pants pocket. He tried to run when the store alarm sounded, but employees caught him and held him for police.
Two woman said while eating lunch at the Salvation Army, a black female sitting across from her demanded that she give the female her peas and started harassing them. The house manager saw the incident and told the suspect to leave the women alone.
A woman said she she left her purse in a shopping cart when she left the North Gloster Walmart. When she returned, the purse, which contained $150 in cash, credit cards and Apple Air Pods, was missing.
A woman said she lost her wallet getting out of her car in the parking lot of City Thrift on West Main Street. She returned but could not find the black leather wallet containing her driver's license, debit cards, credit cards and $50 in cash.
A man was driving on North Gloster near the mall when a Corvette rear-ended his Tahoe. The Corvette driver tried to crank his car and leave but was stopped by the man and a witness. The Corvette driver said he needed to get home because he had the flu and high blood pressure. Police determined the man was intoxicated. He was charged with driving under the influence and cited.
Police responded to Brooks Street around 6:30 p.m. for two women in a physical confrontation. A woman said she was watching her son's child. When the baby's mother showed up, they got into an argument over babysitting fees. The woman said an unknown light-skinned black female entered her house and hit her in the right eye with her fist. The female and the child's mother then drove away together in a light brown Buick.
A woman said as she was pulling out of the Ollie's parking lot on Barnes Crossing she did not see a light pole and hit it with the right front of her car.
An officer pulled over a truck that was weaving along Barnes Street near Hilda Street around 1:30 a.m. The driver, who smelled of alcohol, said he had consumed one or two beers. Inside the vehicle was an open and still cold bottle of beer. At the jail, the man's blood alcohol registered 0.13 percent. He was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain control and open container.
The Super 7 Inn on McCullough reported a white male banging his head on the lobby window at 1:50 a.m. Police found the suspect running down a sidewalk to the back parking lot. The man refused to cooperate and was hysterical, yelling that someone was after him. He was unable to explain what happened and was sweating profusely, as if he was under the influence of narcotics.
A North Gloster store employee said three black females had been told before not to return to the business. When the clerk told them to leave, they started a scene, but left when the clerk called 911.
A woman said she rented a car from Enterprise on Feb. 27. She allowed a married couple to use the car around March 1. They have refused to return the car and stopped answering her calls and texts. She said they are supposed to be staying at a motel near the mall or in East Tupelo.
Police responded to Green Tee Road near Laos Lane around 8:30 p.m. for a wreck with a car on fire. A man was sitting on the side of the road, unable to recall what led up to the wreck, He admitted he had been drinking and just left his brother's house. The fire was put out and the man was charged with driving under the influence, no license, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain control.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.