The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An anonymous caller said there was an injured black cow in a County Road 54 Shannon pasture. The caller said vultures were pecking at the cow’s leg. A deputy found the cow laying on the ground with an injured leg but mostly healthy. The owner said the cow had recently calved and was under a vet’s care for a nerve issue in her hips.
A deputy responded to Lake Estate Road Nettleton for a report of two donkeys in the road. The owner was contacted and he herded the animals back into their County Road 1277 pasture.
A Saltillo man was riding his bike along County Road 813 when a small black dog (about 30 pounds) started chasing him and nipping at his heels. He described the dog “menacing and highly aggressive.”
A County Road 295 Shannon man said a neighbor started a fire before he went to town. When he returned, he saw where the fire spread onto his property. He approached the neighbor who said he didn’t start the fire so he wasn’t responsible for the damage.
A Village Trail Saltillo woman said her cat was attacked by a coyote. She lost a pet in October, which she now believes was because of a coyote. A neighbor saw his chihuahua carried away by a coyote. She is worried a growing coyote population is encroaching on the Natchez Trace Villas neighborhood and could pose a danger to the children and pets of the area.
A County Road 754 Palmetto woman returned home at 7 p.m. and noticed someone had kicked in the front door. Someone “destroyed” several rooms, flipping over furniture and damaging curtains. The intruder also tore up a $1,000 flatscreen television. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over the smell of marijuana. She said the boyfriend and his son left walking and if they came back, she would call 911.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to Rogers Lane around 3:30 a.m. where a man said he was being followed and harassed by several males. The caller had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He said he was hearing voices, but the officers heard no one. The 42-year-old black male was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the county jail.
A Lambard Drive man stepped out to his truck around 5 a.m. and noticed the center console and glove compartment of the unlocked vehicle were open. The thief stole a Ruger .45-caliber pistol and his wallet - including debit and credit cards.
A Racove Drive man reported that overnight, someone entered his two unlocked vehicles. Nothing was taken from the car, but $300 in cash was missing from the truck.
A Lambard Drive woman said overnight someone entered her unlocked car. The criminal rummaged through the Dodge Charger but nothing was stolen.
A Lambard Drive man said overnight, someone entered two unlocked vehicles and rummaged through them. He said no items of value were taken.
The apartment manager at Nathaniel Place on Barley Court said around 5 a.m., an unknown subject drove into the entry gate, knocking it over.
A South Green Street man said an unknown black male showed up at his apartment trying to fight him. He said the next time someone showed up trying to cause trouble, he would handle it himself. Neighbors said the man was the problem, saying he drinks too much and becomes loud and disrespectful of others. They felt he might have initiated the conflict.
A Lambard Drive resident reported that overnight, someone entered his unlocked 2014 Chevy Camaro and rummaged around. The only thing missing was a $25 tire pressure gauge.
A Leonard Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. The only thing missing was $4 taken from the center console.
A Lambard Drive woman was headed to work when she noticed someone had been inside her SUV. She called police that afternoon to file a report and said nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle, which was left unlocked.
A Green Street man went to the police department to report a female acquaintance was harassing him and slashed his tires. He said while he was at his girlfriend's house, the suspect arrived and slashed three of his tires. He said he saw her from the house but didn't go outside because he "didn't want to start anything with her." He said he blocked her number, but she started calling him from a different number. He said the suspect wants some of his lawsuit money and gets mad when he doesn't give her what she wants.
A man said while at Home Depot, someone in an older Chevy pickup backed into his 2012 Chevy Silverado. The other driver came into the store and told the manager about the accident, but left before making contact with the victim. The man said there was damage to the left rear quarter panel of the truck.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.