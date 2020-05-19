The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2788 Baldwyn woman said there were some horses out up the road. Deputies contacted the owner, who rounded them up and returned them to their pasture.
A County Road 601 Guntown man said he saw a white male shoot a neighbor's dog in her front yard. The neighbor said her dog was hit by a car and she called a friend to put the animal out of its misery.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said two aggressive pit bulls came onto her father's porch and charged at him. The father swung a shovel at the dogs to run them off.
An 82-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said she didn't want her 64-year-old brother shooting his guns off the front porch. The man was cooperative and said he would refrain from shooting off the porch in the future.
A County Road 1439 Tupelo man said an unknown white male tried to steal his 2006 Honda XR650 from his front porch. As he was trying to steal it, the dirt bike fell over, knocking out a porch post. The suspect then fled. The incident was captured on security camera.
A Drive 1283 Tupelo man said a female neighbor spotted some syringes by the side of the road. He told her to call 911. When the items were still there days later, he called to get deputies to come take possession of the drug paraphernalia.
A Guntown woman said she got into an argument with a Highway 178 Mooreville man over the custody of their 5-year-old child. When she tried to leave, he flattened her left rear tire. He started to flatten another tire but stopped when his brother called 911. The former couple separated but she could not leave because of the flat tire. The suspect did not cut the tire, just used his finger to open the valve and deflate it.
A County Road 192 Nettleton man said there were multiple people in two different trucks down the road playing loud music and hollering in a bullhorn after 7 p.m. He did not know who they were or whose property they were on.
A County Road 506 Shannon store employee found a male and a female passed out on the ground near the car wash around 7 p.m. Medics were called. The 41-year-old man left in the ambulance. The 37-year-old female took a cab.
A County Road 192 Nettleton woman said multiple people in trucks were playing loud music and riding in dune buggies around 8:45 p.m. She said it is very disturbing and a recurring issue.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man returned home from a trip and found the screen removed from a front bedroom window. He went inside and discovered someone had made his bed, which is not how he left it. Someone went through his wife's pill bottle and stole painkillers. A cellphone was missing from the nightstand and so was a box of contact lenses and several lidocaine patches. He said he has had problems with neighbors entering his house unannounced in the past and they were the only ones who knew he and the wife would be out of town.
A Mitchell Road woman said a man started knocking on her apartment door at 1:15 a.m. wanting to speak to her daughter. The 20-year-old man had been revving his truck engine in the parking lot. Deputies found the man trying to leave in a blue Ford F-150. He was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to jail.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said over the last several months, three different vehicles have been traveling the area and turning around on his property. The vehicles have also been going onto property across the road at all hours of the day and night. He has also seen people walking up and down the road.
Tupelo Police Department
Police were called to Crosstown at 1:30 a.m. for an intoxicated man throwing rocks into the roadway. The 47-year-old black male was unsteady on his feet, talking to people who were not there and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. He was charged with public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
A woman said she was at a friend's South Green Street apartment with several other people early Monday morning. During the gathering, someone stole her Taurus pistol that was inside a Nike bag. She said it was taken between midnight and 4 a.m.
An Enterprise Drive business said someone stole a tag from a work trailer.
A Garfield Street woman said overnight, someone entered her possibly unlocked car and stole $94 in cash from the center console.
A North Spring Street man said someone came into his side yard and stole an aluminum intake manifold off a trailer. He said the $400 manifold fit a Crown Victoria.
Someone found a camo wallet containing an EBT and bank cards (all in the name of one name) on Briar Ridge Road. They turned it in at the police department. Officers contacted the owner, who said he would come by later in the week to get it.
An Ida Street woman said her son has been staying with her for about 10 days. During the night of May 14, he stole her keys and took her 2004 Ford Explorer. She tried to contact him to no avail. After four days, she alerted police to report the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
A woman said the day before, she was eastbound on West Main and was unable to come to a stop at Industrial Road and rear-ended the car in front of her. Since neither driver had insurance, they agreed to make arrangements to pay for damages. She said there was little damage to the other car, but the driver called wanting $1,700 she didn't have. When asked for her license, she said she did not have a driver's license. She would not provide the information for the other driver. She was told since a proper report was not taken at the time of the incident, she would have to handle the dispute in civil court.
A Livingston Street man said about two weeks ago, his son left his 2019 Dodge Challenger unlocked on Bond Street. When he got back, his iPhone Xr was gone. He contacted the phone carrier and had the phone deactivated and blocked.
An Oak Grove woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can and she needed a police report to get another one.
A woman said she and a male friend left a North Gloster business and her ex-husband was sitting on his motorcycle outside. They did not speak to him, but the ex followed the couple. He later cut in front of them and moved from lane to lane to keep them from passing him. She said the divorce was final May 5 and part of the judgment was a mutual non-interference agreement.
A Saltillo woman said her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend has called or texted more than 20 times from different numbers since late March harassing her. She blocked the suspect, but the ex continues calling and has even been harassing the woman's sister and her ex-husband.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.