The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 452 Nettleton man said when he returned to his home, his county-issued garbage can was missing.
A man said two suspects, who have been told they are not allowed on his Alice Lane property have been trespassing and possibly had a four-wheeler wreck in the land as well.
A Highway 178 East Tupelo woman said her roommate witnessed a male acquaintance walk into their yard and steal a child’s fishing rod and reel.
A concrete company employee said the HR department received an unemployment application in his name, using his address and Social Security number. He said he never filed that paperwork.
A Shannon woman went to do some work on her County Road 54 property that has been vacant for two years. She found about 10 men with 15 pit bulls. She ran the men off and told them they needed to remove the dogs.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman said a male friend was visiting the day before and when he left, he took her 357 Magnum revolver and a black and pink 50cc four-wheeler. She has not heard from him since.
A General Robertson Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she mailed her electric payment on April 28. The check was never cashed. It was either lost in the mail or stolen from her mailbox.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman got a text from an unknown person who said they had her husband’s account information and password. The suspect said she needed to send them $3,000 in Bitcoin for them to release his account.
A Booneville man said he was arrested May 14 at a County Road 1463 Nettleton residence and deputies left his wallet, phone and keys in his unlocked vehicle. When he returned for the 2000 Lincoln Navigator, it was missing. He later learned it had been towed.
An Auburn man said his County Road 931 neighbors play loud music continuously throughout the night and it keeps him awake.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman said her 39-year-old son was visiting from Alabama, drank too much, started a disturbance, then passed out. She told deputies everything was fine since he went to sleep.
A man said he was helping a female retrieve belongings from a Mooreville storage building. The woman's ex-boyfriend came out of the woods and took her purse, containing $175 cash, from inside the vehicle. The man took the keys out of the vehicle to keep the ex-from taking it as well.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said his son called around 9:30 p.m. asking if someone was supposed to be picking up his Honda four-wheeler. He said no. The son said someone in a white pickup had it on a trailer and was headed to Highway 348.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo man said his 29-year-old nephew was causing a ruckus, keeping him awake. He said the nephew has been awake for three or four days.
A County Road 1634 Saltillo woman saw a white male walking down the road around 11:45 p.m. and thought it was suspicious because of heavy drug activity in the area. Deputies stopped the man, who said he was walking to the Shell station on Veterans to get a ride to stay with a friend in the Auburn community.
A County Road 2330 Guntown woman said her neighbor was playing loud music outside his home at 12:30 a.m., keeping her awake. Deputies asked the man to turn it down, and he agreed.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said she saw a white male trespassing on her property at 12:30 a.m. When confronted, the man ran away toward a neighbor's house.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said the neighbor across the road was playing music so loud at 1 a.m. that it woke up his 7-month-old grandchild. When deputies rode through the area, the suspected house was not playing music.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo man left his truck unlocked with the key in it overnight. The next morning, the 2002 Ford F-250 was gone.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her dogs were barking between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. When she got up, the gate across her driveway was severely dented in the middle and there were skid marks in front of the gate where a vehicle slammed on the brakes just before hitting the metal gate.
A County Road 506 Shannon store employee said a man who has been told numerous times he is not welcome on the property returned. She told him to leave. He took a pack of chips off the rack and walked out the door.
A Pontotoc woman said she took her boyfriend's car to a Palmetto Road store to get a ride. The boyfriend showed up, came in the store, took her purse and left. She didn't want to press charges but wanted her purse back.
A County Road 823 Saltillo man said he has been driving his father's Cadillac. He said his wife took the car without permission around 3:30 p.m. He was told the father would have to file the report, since he is the car's owner.
A County Road 855 Brewer man said he and his wife were out in the yard when a white male pulled up in a black Nissan Altima. The suspect got out and started taking pictures of their house. When confronted, the suspect would not give his name but said he worked for Guardian Mortgage out of Tennessee. The man took a picture of the suspect's license plate.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman said her 27-year-old brother got mad because she invited a few friends over. The brother's girlfriend knew the woman's male friends and got jealous. The brother cursed at the woman, grabbed her by the neck and shoved her off the front porch. He then went inside, slamming the door on another female's arm and she tried to get in the house.
A Mitchell Road woman said she was walking through the apartment complex when a female suspect approached in a white vehicle. They exchanged words and the suspect punched her in the mouth. The suspect's boyfriend pointed a black handgun at her "and the altercation was over."
A John Street woman said her sons (ages 46, 60 and 61) got into a verbal altercation "after several alcoholic beverages." The 79-year-old woman called 911 to prevent a physical altercation from happening. The three men were separated and calmed down.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said his step-son and adult granddaughter were at his house. They began arguing and pushing each other. They both then left.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo man thought he saw someone outside his house around 10 p.m. He thought it was a bounty hunter looking for his wife. Deputies noted the man had been drinking.
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville man stepped outside around 11:30 p.m. and heard what he thought was a gunshot coming from the fireworks stand. While on the phone with 911, he thought he heard another shot.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said a male suspect he has a history with has been harassing him by driving up and down the road in front of his house. Deputies explained that was a public road and the suspect has every right to be on it.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo man said his brother took their father's car and ran off the road. When he returned, he refused to get out of the car. The man then called 911 for a welfare check on the brother. Deputies arrived, the brother said he was fine and the deputies needed to get off the property.
A landlord said a Cove Lane Tupelo tenant has been letting his dogs out on kids in the neighborhood. He has had words with the suspect but the actions continue. No children have been bitten, but they have been chased.
A man said he was driving down County Road 41 around 8 p.m. when he heard a loud noise and noticed the read window was broken. He continued on and checked the damage when he arrived home. He noticed damage to the rear quarter panel near the gas filler door. He thinks a brick could have caused the damage, but he didn't see anyone in the area when the damage happened.
A County Road 1533 Nettleton woman said two male relatives come to her residence and stole a large window frame that her mother gave to her. She said the theft was captured by a game camera.
A Kings Road Tupelo man said he got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend's grandson, 26. He did not want the grandson on his property and told him not to go inside the house. The grandson threatened to damage the man's vehicle and to physically harm him. When the man called 911, the suspect left.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said she had two chairs sitting on her apartment's patio yesterday afternoon. When she looked out today, they were gone. A neighbor told her that a 65-year-old woman living two doors down stole them. When the woman looked, her chairs were on the suspect's patio.
A Tupelo man said he bought a County Road 1567 Mooreville house as a rental property. The former owner evicted the previous tenant, who at first refused to leave. When the man went to check on his purchase, he discovered the dryer, dishwasher and stove was missing.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said his grandmother lives behind him. He went to check on her around 9 p.m. and heard a whistle from the tree line. He shined a flashlight in that direction and saw a white male wearing dark clothing stand up and run into the woods.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said she has been receiving threats from her former boyfriend since they broke up and no longer live together. She said he has put his hands on her before. Today's altercation was only verbal.
A 21-year-old Shannon woman was hanging out with her uncle at Club 38 on County Road 115 after 1:30 a.m. when the 19-year-old father of her baby walked up and started a verbal altercation. His new girlfriend walked up and began to threaten her as well. She called her mother to come get her. When the man found out, he allegedly pulled out a gun and chased the woman and her mother away.
A West Garrison woman said she and her boyfriend got into an altercation. He left the scene before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
Police were dispatched to South Eason Boulevard at 7:30 a.m. for a white male wearing an orange shirt and a mask walking in the roadway near Burger King. Officers found a man walking in the south lane. He was arrested, charged with obstructing a public street.
A West Main Street convenience store reported a white male passed out on the sidewalk at 11:30 a.m. The man was sweating profusely. The man told officers he had been drinking and thinking. The 60-year-old man was carried to the county jail and charged with public intoxication.
A Mitchell Street man said he was letting his former girlfriend use his unemployment card. Since the break-up, the woman has been calling and texting both him and his grandmother, harassing them.
A West Main Walmart employee caught a female attempting to shoplift a soft drink, cheese and sea salt, worth a total of $16.41. She was detained by police, cited and released.
A woman in the parking lot of a McCullough Boulevard motel said a man grabbed her purse, dumped it out and took her wallet. The man denied taking her wallet and let police search his room. The wallet was not located.
A couple at a North Gloster motel got into an altercation over money. When she refused to give him any money, he started tearing up things inside the room she rented. The staff told him to leave and would not let him back in the room. When the man was later seen trying to sneak back to the room, the officer arrested the man and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.