The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said he woke up around 6:30 a.m. and noticed a 2008 Chevy HHR in his field. The car ran through a ditch, took out his barbed wire fence and then got stuck in the field. The man said he was glad none of his cows got out.
A County Road 736 Plantersville woman said her 45-year-old daughter took her 2002 Chevy Silverado without permission. The woman said she is hospitalized with COVID-19 and was heavily sedated when the daughter visited and asked to borrow the vehicle. She said she would never let the daughter use the truck because "she uses dope." The daughter must have taken the keys from the hospital room. The truck was later wrecked in front of the Plantersville Post Office.
A Tupelo landlord called 911 to report that she was told there was an argument around 4:30 a.m. at her Lake Piomingo rental house. She did not want to take legal actions against the tenant.
A County Road 1199 Plantersville man returned to town and discovered a window broken out of his house and the lock cut on his shop. Someone stole a pressure washer, a 50-inch television, a window unit air conditioner, a golf cart, a 16-foot utility trailer, three Henry rifles, two big fans, backpack leaf blowers, two weed trimmers, a welder, hand tools, a small four-wheeler and assorted woodworking tools.
A Flurry Drive Nettleton man said a handyman working on his property stole several items from his residence. While the suspect was cutting trees, the man went inside to take a nap. When he awoke, the suspect was inside the house - along with two others. He later noticed a Honda generator was missing, as well as $2,400 in cash.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said his neighbor's dog keeps coming unto his property and crawling under his car. He thinks the dog is sick and not being cared for.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman said someone broke into her locked storage room and stole a Glock pistol, a propane torch and assorted tools. She said the room was locked on Sunday but she noticed the door ajar Monday.
A Saltillo man said he bought a dirt bike in December and took it to his father's County Road 814 Plantersville residence for the kids to ride. When he tried to get the motorcycle back, the father would not give it up.
A Jackson Tennessee man said his 18-year-old son went to a County Road 1433 Mooreville address to trade a four-wheeler for two Jet Skis. When the father returned two days later to cancel the deal, the suspect said he had already sold the four-wheeler.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn woman came home and found and empty syringe between layers of her clothing inside her closet. She said it belonged to her husband but he denied ownership. She threw the syringe in the trash can.
Tupelo Police Department
A Holmes Street man said an unknown white male knocked on his apartment door and asked to use the bathroom around 2 p.m. Sunday. While the suspect was inside the house, a Mercury head dime, worth $30, was taken from a back table. He filed a police report around 8:30 a.m. Monday. He called back at 5:30 p.m. saying the coin had been returned.
A Robert E. Lee Drive auto repair shop said several vehicles were broken into over the weekend. Security cameras showed someone jumping over the fence Sunday at 4:17 a.m. Speakers, radios and an amplifier were stolen from two vehicles. A third car was damaged in an attempt to get inside. The camera showed two males on the lot for more than an hour.
A Goodlet Street woman said someone entered her car and stole her wallet and checkbook. She said she accidentally left the 2015 Sonata unlocked.
A North Gloster hotel employee found a black female asleep in the laundry room around 12:30 p.m. She told the suspect she needed to leave, but the suspect argued and pushed the female employee when they entered the hallway. When the employee tried to call 911, the suspect grabbed the phone with one hand and a handful of hair with the other. The employee held onto the phone and the suspect walked away behind the hotel.
A West Main Walmart employee said two black females loaded two shopping carts full of merchandise and around 7:45 p.m. then left the store without paying for the items.
