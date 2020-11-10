The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An Aberdeen woman said her ex-boyfriend took her 2013 Ford Mustang. She said they got into an argument and police were called. He left on foot but returned and took the car, which was later located outside MTD, where they both work. Deputies talked to the man and he returned the key.
A Drive 432 Shannon woman called 911 seeking legal advice. When the deputy arrived, she said everything was taken care of, and she no longer needed assistance.
Deputies responded to Palmetto Road on a trespassing call. The man was metal-detecting in a field across the road from a store. He said he had the permission of the landowner to be there.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman saw kids on dirt bikes on a neighboring property. It was later discovered that glass window and the glass in the front door were broken.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said she and her cousins were walking to the County Road 506 store when an unknown Black male started an argument. He pulled a gun and pointed it at them. They continued walking to avoid the confrontation.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man returned home around 9:45 p.m. and found a Toyota Camry parked in his driveway. The white male driver in his 20s said he didn’t know anybody at the residence, he just stopped to smoke a cigarette. The man thought it was suspicious and wanted to alert authorities.
Tupelo Police Department
A North Gloster woman said she received a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank but had not opened an account with that institution. She called the bank to report the identity theft and close the account. The bank said two debit cards were issued, but she only received one.
An East Main car dealer said a Black male came to the business and threatened him. The man was upset because his girlfriend's car had been repossessed. He threatened to do bodily harm to the employees at the business and said he better not catch them outside the business.
A Coley Road woman said she got a letter stating she had rented a storage unit in Tupelo. She said some of her belongings and personal information was stolen from a storage unit in Guntown in September. She thinks that is how they stole her identity.
A man said he purchased a Nissan Altima in 2017 from a West Main used car lot. Since the car now has 126,000 miles on it, he wanted to get insurance. The insurance company ran a Carfax report which showed the car should have 182,000 miles. He wanted to report the possible odometer fraud to authorities.
A woman said she and her husband were hauling a Chevy Malibu down Highway 45 when the car hauler got a flat. The left the car hauler and the Malibu on the side of the road near Barnes Crossing Road. When they returned the next day to fix the flat, the car hauler was gone and the back passenger window of the car was shattered. The thief also stole the radio out of the dashboard.
A Thompson Street woman said her boyfriend had been drinking all day and acting erratic. He left their apartment around 10 p.m. She then noticed he had taken the key to her car as well as the title to the Pontiac G6. She said the car was sitting outside the food court at The Mall at Barnes Crossing with mechanical issues. She fears he might switch the title to his name. The boyfriend returned while the officer was still at the scene and returned the key. He denied taking the car title.
