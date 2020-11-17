The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An Oxford man said he dropped off a set of car wheels for a man to clean. He has tried to reach the suspect several times with no success. The suspect then sent him a Facebook message, saying he could pick the wheels up at a friend's Golden Hills Drive address. He wasn't sure about going to someone else's place and taking items without their knowledge.
A Palmetto Road woman saw an unknown white male in her yard, walking around a bush at 9:30 a.m. The man told the responding deputy he was just taking a break while walking back to Pontotoc County. The deputy gave the man a lift to the county line.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said he purchased a CD from a seller on Ebay. When the item did not arrive and the seller was little help, the man contacted Ebay and had his money refunded. The seller now says he will take the man to small claims court and disparage his name on social media.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said she received a debit card from Chase Bank in the mail, even though she does not have an account. They said the account would be closed if she failed to provide information or to deposit money.
A Nettleton man said people have been dumping trash on his County Road 1389 property. A neighbor saw a small white SUV driven by a female. The man checked and found new garbage, some of which contained a a Cove Lane Tupelo woman's name and address.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said a brown pit bull has been biting at the tires of their cars in the apartment parking lot.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said he and a female friend got into a verbal altercation. As she was driving off, she was yelling out the car window instead of watching where she was going. She backed over his mailbox, destroying the item.
A County Road 506 Shannon store clerk said a customer she only knows as "White Mike" picked up a case of Bud Light and walked out without paying around 9 p.m.
A Euclatubba Road woman said someone rang her doorbell and was shining a flashlight in the windows after 2 a.m. She said someone tried to enter her house earlier in the day.
A Katie Anna Drive Auburn woman said she was asleep on the couch when someone tried to enter the apartment around 4 a.m. She leaned against the front door and could her someone pushing on the door and twisting the knob.
A County Road 661 Guntown man said sometime Thursday evening, someone entered his unlocked garage and cut the wires on the back of a refrigerator. He did not discover the damage until Friday morning.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said when he pulled up, he saw a black Dodge pickup on his land. Three male acquaintances jumped in the truck and sped away. When he pulled up further, he noticed damage to his 1995 Ford Mustang Cobra. The taillights, front and rear windshields, fenders and windows were all damaged. The suspects also stole his white pit bull.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said she let her brother and cousin live with her because they had nowhere else to go. Today, the cousin confronted the brother about drinking his beer. The brother threw a beer can in the sink and started arguing with the cousin. When deputies arrived, the brother offered to leave for the night to keep the peace.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville woman and her wife got into a verbal altercation. They agreed to separate for the night to let things cool down.
A County Road 503 Guntown man said he was asleep when he heard a knock at the garage door around 5 a.m. There was a young white female at the door with a white male behind her. They asked for directions, then for a ride. He asked her if they had a car. They left without saying anything else.
A County Road 1451 man said a female in a green Ford Explorer was driving on the wrong side of the road. A man in a white Ford pickup took to the ditch to avoid hitting her head-on and took out four mailboxes.
A Tupelo woman went to check on the County Road 1836 Saltillo property. Several family members own the house and property that is still tied up in an estate. She said several things had been moved around outside. She was not certain who might have been on the property.
A man said he gave two drunk black females a ride to a friend's house on South Garrison Street around 11 p.m. The women refused to get out of the car, so he called 911. When a deputy arrived., the 20-something women jumped into the car of another driver and left.
An employee at Agri Farm and Ranch Highway 145 Shannon said a black male entered the store and was looking at some boots before 9 a.m. The suspect put on a pair of new boots and attempted to walk out of the store without paying. The clerk tried to stop the man, since he had stolen a pair of boots two days before. The suspect pulled a knife and threatened to kill the employee if he tried to stop him.
A Drive 561 Shannon man said two black and brown dogs chase his 7-year-old niece when she gets off the school bus. He is not sure which neighbor owns the dogs.
A 41-year-old Baldwyn woman said she went to her ex-husband's County Road 821 Saltillo home on Nov. 7. She was not feeling well and left a backpack containing some of her jewelry. When she returned the next day, the backpack was gone. She later learned an 18-year-old male relative has been seen with some of her jewelry and a female tried to sell one of her necklaces. She said the suspect stole her laptop and sold it two months ago.
A County Road 783 Saltillo man said he has been receiving vulgar text messages from a Tennessee telephone number. He said he manages some rental properties and has had problems with a white couple. He said they might be responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
A Leonard Drive woman said she got a letter from Chase Bank a week ago and shredded it. Today she got an email from them, saying they were having trouble verifying her information on the account, She did not reply to the email and wanted to report the possible identity theft.
A woman said she went through the self checkout lane at the West Main Walmart and requested $80 cash back. While gathering her items, she forgot to get the cash and walked away. When she returned moments later, the money was gone. She asked the black couple behind her if they saw the money and the female denied taking it. A review of the security camera showed the female stealing the cash as soon as the woman turned away from the checkout.
A Nation Hills Drive woman said someone entered her car overnight and stole her Mossberg 9mm pistol. She thinks she locked the car. The only person who could have gotten inside the locked car is her ex-boyfriend, a convicted felon who has harassed and stalked her since their breakup.
A North Gloster hotel reported someone stole a Ryobi leaf blower from the storage room, which supposed to be locked at all times.
A Barnes Crossing Walgreen's employee said a white couple entered the store around 5 p.m. and walked around the store for about an hour. The clerk said the woman appeared to be placing merchandise in her purse. When they got ready to leave, they became nervous and left a full shopping cart in the store. When employees checked the shelves after the couple left, they found several empty boxes and the magnetic security seals removed.
A woman said she was riding with a male friend. They were in the parking lot of Todd's Bug Star on West Main when he punched her in the face. She got out of the car and called 911. He drove away.
A man said he was staying at the Salvation Army. Someone stole his property but the Army would do nothing. He walked to Walmart and reported the theft, but no one would listen to him., so he walked to the hospital, where he told a nurse.
A Remington Drive woman said when she was arrested Nov. 6, her prescription Xanax was left on the back of her husband's truck. After she bonded out, she was unable to find her medication. She needed a police report to get a new prescription.
A Millsap Street woman said her ex-boyfriend came to her house Oct. 22 trying to fight her husband. Since then, the ex- has driven past her house every other day.
A woman left her car at a friend's Modeannia Street house. When she returned, all four tires were flat and the front and rear windshields were shattered. She thinks her ex-boyfriend did it but has no witness or proof.
An IHOP employee said a man ordered $72 worth of food. He placed a $100 on the check and walked out. It was only after he left that the waitress realized the bill was counterfeit.
A McCullough Boulevard convenience store reported a male acting strangely inside the store at 12:30 a.m. When the police arrived, the intoxicated man said, "Naw, not today. Not today." The man admitted drinking beer and using crystal methamphetamine. He was charged with public intoxication and two outstanding warrants.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said she let a friend named "Junior" and an unknown white male use her car. They returned her car keys but not the car around 4:30 a.m. Police later learned the 2004 Nissan Sentra was found crashed near the Red Roof Inn around 2 a.m. and towed.
A man said he rode with friends to the North Gloster Walmart to look at video games. Someone burglarized the car while they were inside the store and stole his Glock 9mm pistol.
A Holmes Street woman said her ex-boyfriend has been making threats over the phone. He said he would shoot her new boyfriend and if she keeps acting this way, she will never see her son - who they have joint custody of.
A South Gloster Walmart employee said after a male employee was fired, he got upset and started destroying various grocery items. They estimated the damage at $500.
A woman said she went into the North Gloster Dollar Tree for about 10 minutes. When she returned to her car, she noticed someone had hit her 2020 Hyundai Sonata.
A Milford Street woman said her boyfriend accused her of "infidelity and talking to other men." She said her grabbed her by the neck and punched her in the face with a closed fist. She said she never lost consciousness. She managed to get away and locked herself in the bathroom until he left. The officer did not notice any visible injuries.
A woman said she turned off South Eason Boulevard to head south on Highway 45. She ran over a brick on the on ramp, blowing out the tire and damaging the rim.
A South Eason Bingo parlor said a black male attempted to buy tickets using two fake $20 bills. The clerk knew they were fake, confiscated the bills and the man left the scene. He later told police he was not aware the bills were fake and that he got the money from a bank.
An on-duty Baldwyn police officer reported following a driver weaving along Highway 45 and taking the Barnes Crossing exit around 1:30 p.m. Before Tupelo police could get to the scene, the car collided with a car at the entrance to the Mall at Barnes Crossing. The 22-year-old white female had slurred speech and trouble maintaining her balance. She failed the field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.
A woman said she left her wallet in the bathroom of a barnes Crossing convenience store. When she returned three hours later, the wallet had been turned in, but it was missing $250 in cash.
A patrolman spotted a car with fogged windows parked on the west side of Ballard Park around 11:30 p.m. He made contact with the driver, who had two outstanding warrants. The man was arrested and carried to jail.
A Rankin Boulevard woman called police to report she found her stolen firearm under her mattress. She thinks her brother stole it, then returned it after their mother told him she had filed a police report.
A DayBrite Drive business reported someone broke into the drink machine and stole about $40 in change.
A man said he was driving south on Highway 45 when a car entered the road from Barnes Crossing Road. He moved to the left to allow the car room to enter. At the same time, a red car passed him on the left in the median, striking the side of his car. The other car did not stop.
A Joann Street woman said she got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail two months ago. She shredded the paperwork. She has since contacted Chase to say she did not open the account.
A woman said she found a Magnolia Street house for rent online for $1,200 a month. She contacted the person online and filled out an application, listing her and her husband's personal information. The person online wanted her to pay a deposit before she had even seen the house. He finally agreed to show her the house at 4:30 p.m. When she drove by the house earlier, she saw a rental sign out front. She called that realtor who had never heard of the person the woman has been dealing with online. The relator also said the house is under contract to be sold.
An Old Belden Circle woman said she hired a man to repair the brick on her home in May. She cashed an insurance check and paid the man $5,650 in cash up front so he could purchase supplies. She said he bought the bricks but hasn't seen him since June 10. She posted on his Facebook account three weeks ago that no one should use him. He messaged her, saying he would be out the next Monday but never showed.
