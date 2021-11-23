Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Kevin Barnes, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alan Wayne Emison, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said an unknown man showed up on his property at 9 a.m. asking for a ride to Tupelo. He refused.
A woman recently purchased some County Road 401 Shannon land and the neighbors are upset with her. The four suspects have made threatening comments and come onto her land trying to provoke her. They have also blocked her easement, preventing workers from getting onto the land to do work.
A Highpoint, North Carolina woman said she owns a Riparian Cove Saltillo residence but is letting her 20-year-old daughter and her boyfriend live there. The daughter called around 11:30 p.m., and there was an audible domestic altercation going on, but law enforcement was not called. She wanted to know the process to legally evict the couple.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said she has hired a crew to cut trees and clean up her property. She said the man who lives across the road has twice told the crew to stop cutting trees because that was his property.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said someone stole a 125cc Honda motorcycle from his front porch. He said he bought it for $100 and has been working on it several weeks.
An Auburn man said someone broke into his County Road 931 mini storage unit. Among the stolen items were green luggage, a toolbox of hand tools, a mirror, a painting, and a tote bag full of baseball cards.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton woman was letting a 27-year-old male acquaintance stay with her. She said he stole her 9mm pistol and now he is no longer welcome.
A man and his wife have been separated for a few weeks. The check for a job he did was mailed to their Palmetto Road home. The wife has the check and will not give it to him because he won't come home.
A County Road 1009 Mooreville woman, 55, said her father-in-law lives with them. He got drunk and was being loud, preventing the grandchildren from sleeping.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Church Street man said there has been an abandoned vehicle on the backside of his property for almost a week. A check revealed the car had been reported stolen out of Tupelo.
A woman said she was in the Super 8 motel parking lot when a female suspect jerked open her car door and started fighting her. The suspect grabbed her hand and started twisting her fingers. She said her middle finger was broken and required surgery.
A County Road 814 man was loading up a GMC SUV to take to the shop and noticed a jack under it. When he checked, the catalytic converter was missing.
A North Gloster man said sometime in 2020, someone used his Social Security number to file for unemployment benefits.
A Hill Scott Lane resident reported a 2011 Nissan Sentra had been partially blocking the road for a couple of days. The car was towed.
A Lumpkin Avenue man said his city-issued garbage can has been missing for about a month. He needed a police report to get a replacement from Waste Management.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a known shoplifter tried to leave the store without paying for 24 items worth a total of $1,004. The alarm sounded as the man pushed the cart out the door. He took off running, leaving the merchandise.
The manager of the Tupelo Country Club said a white female in a 2014 BMW X50 hit the brick column in front of the building, "destroying the BMW and the brick." The driver walked away and could not be found when police arrived.
A man said he left his Trek bicycle behind the North Gloster KFC to go with an unknown woman to her house. When he returned about an hour later, the $100 bicycle was gone.
A woman went to the Commodore Motel on East Main Street to see her husband around 11 p.m. Another woman answered the motel room door. The husband told his wife she could come in, but the other woman objected. The other woman brandished a box cutter and told the woman if she tried to come in, she would die. The woman called 911 to report the assault by threat.
A Tupelo2Go driver forgot to put the car in park making a food delivery on Kenmer Lane. The car rolled forward, hitting the garage door and causing heavy damage.
A patrolman spotted a southbound Dodge Dakota doing 68 mph in a 45 mph zone on North Gloster at McCullough Boulevard at 1 a.m. The driver refused to stop for the blue lights. He turned east on Leake Street. A white male wearing a camouflage coat jumped form the truck and ran through yards and jumping fences. The truck continued rolling and hit a brick barrier. The suspect escaped, but police found his phone, which included a photo of the suspect. The coat was found and it had the suspect's debit card in a pocket. A search of the truck revealed paperwork with the suspect's name as well.
A Bryson Drive woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole her debit, credit and child support cards.
A McCullough Boulevard Blue Sky employee saw a white female throw away a neon green backpack. The employee retrieved the bag which contained a driver's license, credit card, Social Security card of other personal items. The suspect was not the same person as the one on the license.
A Rankin Extended business reported two large glass windows and a glass door broken overnight. Nothing appeared to be missing. There were burnout tire marks in the parking lot and donuts in the roadway. The owner felt the cars slung rocks which broke the glass.
A guest at the La Quinta Inn left an envelope containing $1,500 in cash in the room while he went to eat around 11 a.m. When he returned an hour later, the room had been cleaned and the envelope was missing. When he asked housekeeping if they had seen the envelope, they became defensive and left the hotel. The security cameras showed a male and female entering the room.
A woman said her iPhone 8 was stolen on Nov. 16 and had been turned off. When it was turned on Nov. 20, she was able to track it to the Cricket Wireless store on North Gloster. Store employees said the phone was not there.
A West Main Marathon employee said his car had been sitting in the store parking lot for three months. When he checked, he discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from the 2007 Ford Focus.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend has harassing and threatening her since they broke up six months ago. He calls, texts and shows up uninvited at her door. He confronted her and her daughter at the mall, starting an argument and causing a scene.
North Gloster Walmart employees reported a suspicious woman in the back bathroom around 10 p.m. Police found the woman passed out on the floor with her shirt pulled over her head. The woman admitted drinking while at a concert. She was offered a chance to call for a ride but had no one to call and no money for a taxi. She was charged with public intoxication and carried to the jail. The jail refused to admit her, so she was issued a citation and released.
A Lakeview woman walked outside and noticed her car was moved. A check revealed damage to the passenger side bumper.
A guest at the Wingate Inn said overnight, someone hit his 1977 Corvette in the parking lot. There was damage to the right front fender. Security cameras showed a white female with blond hair back her Ford F-150 into the sports car. She then pulled forward, backed up to survey the damage, then drove away. The hotel staff were able to identify the woman as a guest from Panama City, Florida.
A woman said someone used her debit card to make a $165 charge for prescription drugs at the Barnes Crossing Walgreen's. She thinks it was her cousin, who just got out of jail on credit card fraud charges.
A Scott Street man said his 1993 Nissan pickup had been stolen out of his driveway. He last saw the old truck with faded paint, a large dent in the door and a cracked windshield a few days ago. He thinks the keys were left in the truck.
