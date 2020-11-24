The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A State Park Road woman said her neighbor two doors down has a dog tied to a tree in the front yard. She couldn’t see water or food bowls and wanted someone to check on it.
A County Road 109 Shannon woman said she tried to apply for unemployment benefits and learned someone had already used her name and personal information. That person later changed the address, phone number and login information. Between May and June, that person collected more than $3,300 in benefits in the woman's name.
A County Road 2320 Guntown man said someone entered his shop and stole his Suzuki 300 four-wheeler. He thinks his 42-year-old stepson might be responsible since he has had trouble with him in the past.
An Auburn Road store employee said a man came in and wanted to buy a single cigarette. The clerk refused, and the suspect got mad and caused a disturbance. The 25-year-old white male was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A County Road 601 Guntown man said someone stole his wallet, which contained not only his credit cards but also 100 blank checks on his joint bank account with his wife. Since the theft, he said there have been several checks cashed as well as cash app withdrawals totaling more than $2,500. He said it is not the first time this has happened. He feels his 35-year-old son and/or some of his friends are responsible.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he recovered his stolen 2013 Hyundai Sonata at the Mooreville Pizza Inn about a week ago. He said the chrome and the wheels had been painted, and the engine was blown.
A 90-year-old County Road 683 Saltillo woman said there are a number of young drivers traveling up and down the road at high rates of speed. She is concerned about the safety of the neighborhood children and older people walking to their mailboxes.
A Crawford Circle Mooreville woman said her brother is leaving his wife and moving from Itawamba County into the house next to her. The brother's wife followed him to Mooreville and refused to leave until the sister called 911. As the wife was leaving, she "slung gravel all the way down the driveway and ran over a railroad tie." The woman said the wife is not allowed to come back onto the property.
A Palmetto Road store clerk said a Black male came into the store and asked for a pack of Newports around 7:30 p.m. The clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter. The suspect grabbed the tobacco, ran out the door and drove away in a car with a Lee County tag.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she and her husband got into a verbal argument. He pulled a knife and threatened to harm himself when she tried to leave. The husband admitted picking up the knife but said he did not threaten to harm her or himself.
Tupelo Police Department
A truck driver said while pulling around the Belden Post Office on McCullough Boulevard, she tried to avoid chunks of concrete in the road and hit the side of the building with the trailer.
The owner of a West Main beauty shop saw a man kick out the window of the business. Police took the man into custody and charged him with possession of marijuana and several outstanding warrants.
Two Quail Creek Cove residents reported that their backdoor neighbor on Forest Glen Cove has four dogs that bark constantly. One resident said she has talked with the dogs' owner multiple times about quieting the dogs, but has gotten no relief.
A Rachel Street man said his mailbox was hit for the second time in less than a month. He said someone hit the post on Halloween as well.
A man said he was driving south on Lumpkin around 1 p.m. when he blacked out because of diabetes. He woke up after he hit the porch of a residence. The homeowner was taking a shower and said he felt the entire house shake from the impact. A neighbor said he hit her garbage can and a street sign before hitting the house.
A Renasant Bank McCullough branch teller said a man in a van tried to go through the drive-thru around 2 p.m. but was too tall. He hit the horizontal overhang, damaging both the building and the van.
A South Gloster business employee said while smoking behind the building, she saw a former employee who has been banned from the property drive through the alley. She wanted to report the trespassing.
A Ruffwood Road woman said she got a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank. She said she did not request the card or open an account.
A woman said while she was inside the McCullough Drive Dollar General, she saw a green Acura back into her car and leave. She followed the suspect to the Love's Truck Stop and called 911. The car left before police arrived.
An employee at The Mall at Barnes Crossing said a former employee has been calling, saying someone would be waiting on her. She felt it was a threat and wanted additional patrols in the area.
A Scruggs Lawn, Garden and Home employee stopped a female trying to leave the store without paying for a $10 necklace. The female was cited for shoplifting.
A man said while he is driving a truck, he leaves his personal vehicle at a Deer Park Road convenience store. When he returned Nov. 20, he noticed damage to the both sides and the hood of the Ford F250. It appeared someone had struck the truck with something, shearing off both door handles.
A Beasley Drive woman said she heard someone break her bedroom window around 2 a.m. She hid in the closet and called 911. She thinks her ex-boyfriend was responsible.
A South Green Street woman called 911 about a neighbor using her driveway. She was told it was a civil matter, not a criminal one.
Officers responded to Green Tee Road for an unwanted guest around 4 p.m. They told the male suspect he needed to leave. He gathered everything he could fit in a friend's car. Officers were called back to the scene later because the man refused to leave without one large item. Officers told him he could come back later for it. He got more aggressive in body language and tone of voice and refused to leave. So he was arrested for disorderly conduct and carried to the county jail.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man was switching price tags on items and tried to walk out without paying for $478.51 worth of merchandise. He was detained for police and arrested. The female who was with the shoplifter drove off in a white Ford pickup.
A Trout Street woman said while walking, a pit bull with two puppies attacked her, biting her left calf. She said the bites looked like they were from the puppies. The owner of the dogs was cited for violating the city's dangerous dog ordinance and leash laws.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her and created fake Facebook profiles trying to reach out to her. In the past, he has showed up at her job site, caused property damage and jumped her physically.
A Coonewah Trail man said a female and three males showed up at 11:30 a.m. saying the Lee County Sheriff's Office told them to pick up his child, since the mother had been arrested. One of the male suspects walked into the house looking for the child. The man went inside and called 911.
A woman said she found a wallet on top of an ATM at a South Gloster bank. The wallet, two debit cards and ID were turned over to police.
A Willie Moore Road woman said she went home from lunch and noticed her lawn furniture had been tipped over along with some flower pots. A whole bag of apples had been dumped on the porch and carport. She doesn't know who did this, but it is a recurring issue.
A West Main Walmart employee said a white male concealed several items inside his jacket and attempted to leave with nearly $70 worth of merchandise. The items - included a vibrating massager, SCORE libido enhancement pills, KY liquid and K-Y Warming Jelly - were all recovered.
Two customers inside Chuck E. Cheese said someone stole their backpack from the table inside the restaurant. The couple said the bag contained their wallets, credit cards, $210 in cash and baby medicine. They saw a white female and a Black male drive away in a white Chevy SUV but could not get the tag number.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.