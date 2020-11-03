The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton man said a 25-year-old white male was trespassing on his property. The suspect approached the man and asked if he had any work. After being told no, the suspect started looking through junk vehicles on the property. When seen, the suspect took off running.
A Red Bay, Alabama man said he sent a letter to his ex-wife telling her to stay off his County Road 521 Saltillo property. She replied by letter saying she would be on the property at the request of two of his female relatives.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said a tan Ford truck slowed in front of her house around 10:45 a.m. She said it sounded like the driver hit the gas and the brakes at the same time. She did not recognize the driver, who might have been impaired.
A Drive 150 Shannon man came home because a former girlfriend was there to pick up some of her belongings. He noticed the glass in the front door was broken. She admitted she broke the glass because she thought he was inside the house and wouldn't let her inside. He let her get her stuff while deputies stood by.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said a dog killed his 3-month-old calf. He saw the tan dog with a white face. He confronted the owner, who said the dog had never been on the man's property.
A Tupelo woman said a couple paid half the deposit to live in her Highway 371 rental property, so she gave them permission to be there to paint and make it livable. She said the couple went ahead and moved in, but were not given permission to do so.
A County Road 520 Shannon man said he received two letters and a debit card from Chase Bank. He said he has never done business with that bank. One letter contained the card. The other said not activated, it would be cancelled. He called the bank and was told to get a police report.
A Herdtown Lane Tupelo woman said she took the keys away from her 34-year-old son because he was intoxicated at 7:45 p.m. She said he recently totaled his car and got a DUI and she wasn't going to let it happen again, if she could help it. She said he could stay at her place as long as he didn't cause any problems.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman saw flashlights in her driveway after 1 a.m. She looked out and saw three individuals near her car. When they saw her, they "got spooked" and ran off. About an hour later, she heard a noise in the woods next to her house and called deputies to come check it out. Deputies didn't find anyone or anything suspicious at the property.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 2.
