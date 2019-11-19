The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An Auburn convenience store clerk said a man came in around 5 a.m. and wanted to know how much a CBD vaping cartridge cost. She handed him the $32.16 product to look at. He ran out the door and drove off in a white SUV, heading north on County Road 931.
A County Road 1438 Auburn man said around 8:30 a.m., a white Chevy truck ran off the road and through a barbed wire fence. The truck continued through the pasture and took out another barbed wire fence before coming to a stop.
A County Road 1369 Baldwyn man said his neighbor’s dogs keep coming on his property and acting aggressive so he shot one in the rear end with a BB gun. The neighbor got upset and threatened to “pump some lead” into the man if he shot the dog again.
A Plantersville man said his wife and kids ran out of gas on State Park Road. They got a ride to Plantersville. As the man pulled up to his wife’s car, a white Buick pulled away. As he went to add gas, he noticed the passenger window of the 2008 Honda Accord was broken out and two cell phones were missing. The Buick drove back by and he recognized the man wearing black gloves in the passenger seat. He followed to Buick to a store and the suspect talked to him like nothing had happened.
A County Road 1449 Mooreville man said someone stole a mens dress shirt and two televisions from his residence. He thinks his daughter might have allowed several male friends into the house and allowed them to steal the items.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville man was walking around his property and found a large bone. He was not sure if it was human or from an animal. The responding deputy said the bone was too big for a human and it was from a cow.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man went to get his rifle to clean it and discovered the Remington bolt-action .30-06 and two boxes of shells were missing. He said his cousin has let a lot of people into the house recently and believes one of those "guests" must have taken it.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman found a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car on Robert E. Lee Drive after 2 a.m. The woman admitted drinking at a restaurant with friends. There was an open bottle of beer in the center console and bottles of vodka and rum in the trunk. She was charged with driving under the influence and open container.
An officer stopped a car for speeding on Endville Road Friday morning at 8:45. The driver smelled of an intoxicating beverage. There was an open bottle of beer on the passenger floorboard and the man admitted drinking two beers prior to driving. He failed the field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence. He was also charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and open container.
A woman said she was headed east on Mattox Street and turning left into the Ryder Truck Rental lot, when a westbound truck hit her right rear bumper, causing damage to her 2013 Hyundai Sonata. She said the man driving the green truck stopped, said he didn't have insurance, and drove off.
Police were called to a Malone Boulevard residence around 9 p.m. for an unwanted guest. The suspect left before police arrived. About 30 minutes later, the suspect returned and smashed a car's windshield with a brick. The victim said the suspect is mad because the man is dating the suspect's ex-girlfriend.
A woman said she parked her car on Maynard Street around 8:30 p.m. When she walked out 90 minutes later, she discovered someone had hit her car, knocking off the driver's side mirror.
A woman said she ordered Apple Air Pods from Walmart and had them delivered to her job site. When Federal Express delivered the package, the brown envelope was torn with clear tape over the tear. When she opened the package, the box had no clear wrapping and the air Pods and charger were not in the box. She contacted Walmart, who told her to get a police report.
A West Main D'Casa employee said two white males attempted to leave without paying for their meal around 4:45 p.m. The suspects got into a white Chevy Tahoe. The employee tried to block their exit with his personal truck. The suspects backed into his front bumper, bending his decorative license plate. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.
A Bienville Street woman said she ordered six sets of bed sheets from JC Penny. The linens were scheduled to be delivered Nov. 7 but she never received them. The company said she needed to file a police report before they could reimburse the money or reship the order.
Police were called to the North Gloster McDonald's for a white male huffing air duster. The suspect had dilated pupils, slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of something. The man admitted to the officer that he inhaled the air duster. He was charged with public intoxication and taken to the jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.