The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Tupelo woman said someone broke into her employer's camper and stole a .45-caliber auto pistol. She said her employer was in the hospital and someone pried away the lock on the door.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville man said someone broke into his shop and stole a Stihl leaf blower, an impact wrench, a reciprocating saw and a yellow gas jug. They also siphoned the gas out of a lawnmower and four-wheeler.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said an unknown person parked a white Ford Fusion with bullet holes in the passenger door behind his house. He said he called the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 but no one responded. He later learned the car was involved in a police chase in Itawamba County and wants it removed from his property.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said she started getting text messages from someone who identified himself as "T." When she started questioning who it was, the person got mad and texted that her boyfriend could die.
A man went to set up for a event at the Brewer Community Center and discovered someone had stolen a Fender guitar amplifier and three Peavey microphones.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said while he was at work, someone broke out a front window to gain entry into his house. The burglar stole a 12-gauge shotgun and three rifles. He thinks the suspect left through the front door.
A County Road 995 Tupelo man heard his truck alarm sounding around 2:15 a.m. and thought he heard children laughing. He looked outside and saw two boys and a girl walking away from his property.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer stopped a car on Barnes Crossing near Interstate 22 doing 30 mph over the speed limit at 2 a.m. The driver said he had no license, admitting drinking two beers and one shot about an hour earlier. He had slurred speech and trouble walking. At the jail, he blew a 0.15 on the Intoxilyzer 8000.
A man said while he was at work at Todd’s Big Star, someone stole his iPad from his unlocked vehicle.
A man came by the police department on Front Street and said he found a stack of personal papers, including a birth certificate, while he was in the rest room at Robins Field.
A Monument Drive woman said someone hacked her AT&T account. A technician came out and said about 10 people were using her WiFi to get internet. She said the suspect also hacked her email and stole her W-2 form from 2017.
A Shonda Circle woman said she was letting a friend and her boyfriend stay with her for about a week. When she went to the bathroom, she placed her Taurus 380 pistol on top of the refrigerator. When she came out, the gun and the couple were gone.
A woman said someone called her saying they worked for Apple, her MacBook had been hacked and she would have to pay $2,000 to restore it. They told her to go buy four $500 Game Stop cards and give them the numbers. They stayed on the phone with her while she purchased the cards at Walgreen’s and the West Main Kroger. She later decided to call police, thinking it might be a scam.
A West Main McDonald’s manager said a black female tried to pay for a meal with a fake $100 bill. When they said then couldn’t accept the bill, she paid with a $20 bill. The female asked for the $100 bill back, but the employee kept it. The suspect took her food and left before police arrived.
A Gun Club Road man said his city-issued garbage can went missing the other day when the storm rolled through. He looked around the area for it, but did not find it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.