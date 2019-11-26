The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1349 barbecue businessman said he hired a woman to clean his kitchen. Since July, she has stolen $1,500 from his desk drawer. He has her on camera taking $450 last week.
A woman said she was at work at a Baldwyn factory when a female coworker pulled her chair our from under her. The two women began fighting. As a manager escorted the other woman out of the building, the suspect began making threats toward the woman.
A County Road 51 woman said she and her 19-year-old grandson got into a verbal argument over cleaning. He called a friend to pick him up.
Deputies were dispatched to a County Road 1493 Nettleton home for a burglary in progress. There was no one at the house when deputies arrived. The homeowner later said her daughter called her and said someone was breaking into the house. It was her brother on the front porch knocking on the door.
A CDF Boulevard Shannon industry manager said he terminated an employee in the morning. The suspect returned with an unknown black male and they were waiving firearms in the parking lot. Both left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 659 man gave a handyman permission to take some scrap metal from his property. While he was in the hospital in July, the suspect loaded the metal on the man's trailer and left. The suspect did not have permission to take the trailer. He has refused to bring the trailer back.
A County Road 901 Brewer woman said she was cold and her granddaughter wouldn't let her turn the heat on in their mobile home. The deputy listened to the woman, who then turned the heater on in the living room and the thermostat showed it was 76 degrees inside.
A West Garrison Street woman and her caregiver went into her 33-year-old grandson's room to clean it and found several pipes, pills and two bags of what they thought were narcotics. Deputies arrived and took possession of the items.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman was on her back porch around 5:15 p.m. when she heard a loud noise around front. She then heard a motorcycle revving its engine. She went around and found a black Dodge pickup in the ditch.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man returned home and discovered someone pried open his front door. He said a girl he had been seeing had stayed at his house without permission for a couple of nights. Nothing had been stolen but he needed a report for the damage to the door.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she exchanged texts with another woman about who was sleeping with the woman's boyfriend. The two women then met up at an Auburn convenience store and a physical altercation erupted. She said the other woman hit her in the head several times with a closed fist.
Tupelo Police Department
A Walker Street man reported an intoxicated and unwanted guest who refused to leave. The suspect was loud and refused to cooperate with officers. The suspect smelled of an intoxicating beverage, was uneasy on his feet and had intense mood swings. He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and failure to comply.
A patrolman found a red Ford Ranger abandoned near the intersection of Audubon and Valley Ridge drives. The car was ticketed five days prior, so it was towed away.
A woman said she was at a stop sign on Kings Crossing when she was rear-ended. The other driver admitted she was on the phone at the time. the woman didn't see any damage so she got the other driver's name, shot a picture of her tag and they went on their way. The next morning, the woman noticed damage to the rear the following morning and called police.
A Water Ridge Drive woman let her dog out to take care of business and the dog did not return. When she looked outside, she noticed her fence had been damaged. There was an older van broken down on the other side of the fence.
A North Industrial Road dentist office reported that someone stole $23 in cash and change from a purse in the break room. Five employees reported having more than $200 missing from their purses.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.