The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 1564 Mooreville woman said the new folks across the street yell and scream at all hours of the day and night. She doesn't know if they are on drugs or calling for a dog.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said overnight, someone drove through the fence of her cattle pasture. A license plate of a green Ford Ranger was left at the scene. There was also green paint marks left on one of the metal fence posts.
A County Road 855 Brewer woman said someone used a crowbar to pry open the lock on their shop and stole a stereo system. The lever was left in her son's Jeep.
A County Road 129 Palmetto man said his dog turned up missing and possibly stolen. He said another dog came out of a house across the street and he thinks his dog might be there as well.
An Old Union Road Shannon woman said a female suspect has been sending her threatening messages through Facebook. She said they have a history dating back several years.
A man said he was working on his truck at a friend's County Road 855 Saltillo house when a male suspect pulled up and parked nearby. The suspect walked in the the yard and lunged at him with a knife. The man was not stabbed, but his coat was cut. The suspect then left the scene.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo man said a neighbor's dog attacked his chickens so he shot the dog with bird shot last week. While he was talking with another neighbor today, the dog's owner drove up and started a verbal altercation. The suspect threatened the beat up the man and wanted him to step out into the road. The man called 911.
A landlord said an East Garrison Street man moved out of his rental house and wanted his deposit back. She refused since the man did not give the 30-day notice required in the lease. She said he also damaged the air conditioning unit at the house while he lived there.
A County Road 1742 Saltillo woman found two unauthorized transactions on her bank account. Her bank called and notified her of the charges that totaled $184.
A Simbrah Drive Tupelo woman said her computer locked up. There was a pop up window saying she had a security breach and he needed to call Microsoft at an 888 number. She called the number and allowed the person on the phone to have remote access to her computer. The helper on the phone went through her files, locating her Social Security number, user names and passwords. She turned the computer off and told the person on the phone she needed to seek help elsewhere.
A County Road 1652 Auburn man said someone in an old white Monte Carlo was doing doughnuts in the road in front of his house.
An 82-year-old Aberdeen woman said she was assaulted at a County Road 520 Brewer house by a 55-year-old female. She said the suspect grabbed her face and it cut her across the bridge of her nose and under one eye. She has had problems with the suspect in the past, but it has never gotten physical.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said during the night, someone hit and damaged the exterior brick wall of the carport. Their daughter, who lives next door, saw a vehicle backing out of their driveway in the night, but did not note the time or what kind of car it was.
A Shannon woman said her 17-year-old daughter works for a North Gloster fast food restaurant and has a debit card through the company. Someone seems to have gained access to the bank account, because several charges the daughter has not made showed up.
A Saltillo man went to check on his County Road 1597 Nettleton property and discovered the shop door was open. Someone had stolen a Stihl leaf blower and a John Deere riding mower.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said two males put a bunch of rivets underneath the tires of her vehicle. She thinks it's in retaliation because they are always begging for a ride to town and she will not drive them.
A County Road 1233 Nettleton woman said the father of her child sent a message that he is going to kill her. She said he blames her for his drug use, has been up for several days and she is concerned he may try to harm her. She added that he and a woman are living in an abandoned trailer in Itawamba County and the two felons are trying to sell a .22-caliber pistol.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her ex-husband has been violating their divorce decree by showing up at her residence and barging in.
A County Road 661 Guntown man said someone in a loud car has been driving recklessly late at night, cutting doughnuts in the road and running into ditches intentionally. The incidents happen late at night, around midnight, and there is a car following them, possibly recording the incidents.
A man said he stopped at a Highway 178 Mooreville residence to use the bathroom. There was an 18-year-old male acquaintance in the house when he arrived. When he got ready to leave, the friend and the man's vehicle were both gone.
A man said someone broke into his State Park Road Tupelo property on Thursday. When he returned on Sunday, there was a window broken. He is not sure how much has been stolen but is working on an itemized list.
A County Road 141 Tupelo woman said while she was at work someone broke into her house. They entered through the living room window, breaking the frame. They stole a dozen outfits, three pairs of pants and a child's pink Powerwheels GMC truck.
A County Road 129 Tupelo man said he has had a physical altercation with two male neighbors in the past. Even though both are felons and not supposed to possess weapons, they were outside shooting guns. He feared they might cause problems and wanted to law to know.
An 80-year-old County Road 1557 Mooreville woman said she cashed a personal check for $197 about 8 months ago for a woman she only knew by a first name. The check was no good. She filed a report at the time but was not given a copy. She wants something done about it so she can get her money back.
A Plantersville man wanted a deputy to escort him to a Hayes Drive rental property to make sure the people living there had moved out. He feared they might start something if they were still there.
A man said he was at the Pratts Food Mart getting gas around 2 p.m. He was on the phone with his wife and told her she had a nice butt. The white female a few pumps down apparently thought he was talking to her, because she followed him, possibly taking his tag number down.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said there are people living in a camper just west of her house. There are cars and people in and out of the camper at all hours of the night.
A County Road 648 Plantersville woman said her dog came up missing Saturday. She is not sure if the dog ran off, got lost or someone took the German Shepherd mix.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 7
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.