The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man said two suspects entered his Drive 1312 Mooreville rental property and stole a washer and dryer. During the process, they broke an outside water faucet, causing the water to continually flow.
A County Road 901 Shannon man said he got a Chase Manhattan debit card in the mail today. He did not sign up for the card or fill out any paperwork. He said the number on the sticker on the card did not match the number he found online for Chase Bank customer service.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman has not seen anyone at a neighbor's house in five days and feels they have abandoned a lab/bulldog mix dog. It is coming over to her property, and she would like it removed.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman told deputies at 10:45 a.m. that she let a female move into her apartment as a roommate. When the female didn't pay her share of the rent, the woman asked to move out. She is now refusing to leave. The woman would not give the name of the roommate to the deputy taking the report.
An East Garrison Road woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her house. He trashed the place, breaking things, including her television;.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said she got a debit card in the mail from Chase Manhattan Bank that she did not apply for. She called, and the bank had all of her information, including her Social Security number, full name and date of birth. She got the bank to freeze the account.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his roommate's girlfriend came over. She stood outside hollering and cursing until the neighbors came outside. He said this has happened several times, and he is tired of it. He said the girlfriend has assaulted the roommate and another female in the past.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman told deputies at 2 p.m. that her former roommate had been threatening and harassing her via cell phone. She said the suspect broke into the residence and moved back in without permission. She needed to document the situation before heading to justice court to start eviction proceedings.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman told deputies at 3 p.m. that about two months ago, a female acquaintance asked her to come live with her to help the woman get back on her feet. They got into an argument over paying the light bill and the the other woman asked her to move out of the apartment. She said she had no place else to live. She left, and when she returned, all her belongings were piled in the living room. She said the suspect broke her bed to pieces and threw it in the living room as well.
A Highway 348 Guntown woman said she was picked up by bail bondsmen on Sept. 20. While she was in the Union County Jail, a male acquaintance used her unemployment card for $350 worth of purchases. He also stole shoes, clothes and a white rain jacket.
A Mt. Vernon Road woman said four-wheelers and side by sides have been riding on the property across the road. She said she has had things come up missing in the past and asked for extra patrols in the area.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her mother's boyfriend left a box trailer at her residence because he had problems with theft at his house. When he came to get the trailer, he said someone had changed the lock and some of his tools had been stolen. He started a verbal altercation with the woman, but did not want to file a police report when deputies showed up.
A 16-year-old County Road Tupelo resident came home and found two cousins and a cousin's boyfriend in the house. All three had been allowed in the house before. After they left, he went to his bedroom and found four pairs of Air Max shoes and a basket of clothes were missing. He checked the security cameras and saw the three take his stuff.
Tupelo Police Department
Officers found a black Lexus facing north and parked in the southbound lane of Old Belden Circle around 7:30 a.m. Since it was a traffic hazard, the car was towed.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man and a woman were seen placing items in their bag without scanning them at the self checkout line. When confronted, the couple had $173.90 worth of items that had not been paid for.
A Willie Moore Road man said a Black female driving a red car pulled into his drive to turn around. While backing out of the drive, she hit the mailbox. He got her tag number before she drove away. He yelled at her that she had one hour to bring him $40 for the mailbox, or he was going to file a police report. When she did not return, he called 911.
The Spring Street Cigars owner said while reviewing the security cameras, he spotted a local customer steal five cigars worth a total of $40. He wanted a report so he could press charges.
A Park Street laundromat employee said a Black male came into the business around 1 p.m. and was acting strange. He left, but soon returned. He went into the bathroom, left the door open and started to pleasure himself. She confronted him, made him leave and told him he was not longer allowed on the property.
An Englewood woman said a white SUV hit her mailbox while backing up. The driver said she was backing up to pick up a piece of furniture and didn't notice the mailbox.
A Silver Tree Crossing woman said someone applied for a Chase Bank debit card with her information.
A Garfield Street woman said her son's girlfriend showed up unannounced and demanded to speak with the son. She told her to leave and a verbal altercation ensued. When the girlfriend did leave, she backed into the woman's Toyota 4Runner, and then drove away.
A Craigmont Drive woman returned home in the evening and found her rear glass door shattered. Her bedroom was destroyed and $70 was stolen.
A man said he met a guy at the North Gloster Scottish Inn to sell him an Apple watch for $250. The suspect looked at the watch, then said he would be right back and left. The suspect, whom he only knew by a first name, never returned.
A Rollingwood Drive woman said she walked outside around 6:30 p.m. and saw a car with some familiar females. They called her over to the blue Honda Accord. The females jumped her, striking her about the head and face. A neighbor yelled at the suspects, and they fled the area.
Police were called to Racove Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a female pedestrian blocking a city street. Police found the intoxicated woman staggering in the street. She was arrested and carried to the jail. She complained that she had been bitten by ants off West Jackson and said she was allergic to ant bites. She was carried by ambulance to the hospital and issued a post-arrest release citation for public intoxication.
A man called 911 and said a South Gloster convenience store clerk would not give him his change. The man said he gave the clerk a $100 bill and asked to exchange it for smaller bills, but the clerk would not give him change of the $100. The clerk told police the bill was counterfeit. The money was seized.
A South Gloster convenience store clerk said a man entered the store around 11:30 p.m. and selected three cigars from the shelf. The customer threw two $1 bills on the floor and began cursing at the clerk, telling him to pick up the money before walking out the door. The suspect banged on the store window before driving away. The clerk said each cigar was worth $2.49, and he wanted to press shoplifting charges against the suspect.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.