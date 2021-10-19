Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Philip Armstrong, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Joseph Lowder, 44, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, embezzlement.
Sunnya Merrit, 48, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of hydrocodone.
Earl Metcalf, 48, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Willie Montgomery, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony possession of marijuana.
Shante Rogers, 25, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of sale of marijuana more than 30 grams.
Ruby Stevenson, 23, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary, felony fleeing.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Aldridge Drive Mooreville man said someone stole the mail from his mailbox. His wife later got a text from someone they had never met, saying that they had the man’s mail.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said a neighbor was evicted and left a dog on the property. The dog had puppies and has been killing ducks and chickens in the area.
A County Road 681 woman said her ex-boyfriend refuses to leave her alone. He keeps calling and showing up at her house. She no longer wants to have a relationship, but he “refuses to take No for an answer.”
A County Road 683 Guntown man said his wife came home arguing at 2 p.m. He said he was minding his own business as didn’t know what the argument was about. She told deputies that he was trying to leave without giving her the house keys.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said a couple showed up trying to get his stepmother’s boat that he is working on. When he refused to give them the boat, the woman became irate and started cursing. When they refused to leave, the man called 911. They left before deputies arrived.
A man was driving down State Park Road when his power steering failed and the 2005 Dodge Dakota ran into the ditch and hit a tree. He said he later moved it with a tractor.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said someone stole his pressure washer with a Briggs & Stratton engine.
A State Park Road man said he was trying to move out and his roommate would not let him get his stuff. He said as he tried to get his belongings, the other man hit him in the shoulder with a bat.
A County Road 810 Tupelo woman got a call from her son saying her male friend was at the house causing a disturbance. The suspect told the woman he was going to damage the vehicles. He was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville man was home with a female friend around 7 p.m. when a male acquaintance kicked in the door. The couple pushed the intruder out the door and were trying to push the door shut. The suspect reached inside and hit the man above the right eye with a stick. After they finally closed the door, the suspect used the stick to break the windshield of the man's Dodge pickup.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A President Avenue woman and her female roommate got into an argument over bedbugs in the house. As she started to walk away, the roommate pulled her by the hair.
A man was traveling west on McCullough around 6 a.m. A 50ish man in a white four-door Chevy truck pulled into his lane and started brake checking him. He passed the truck and noticed the driver was irate. He slowed down to get the truck's tag number. As the truck passed him, the driver fired a shot, hitting the man's car in the passenger side.
A man said he just discovered that over the last three years, someone has used his name and information to open multiple accounts with banks, credit unions and other businesses. He has so far discovered balances of more than $25,000 dating back to October 2017.
A South Green Street apartment manager said a female tenant failed to turn in paperwork at her place of employment that would have waived her rent payment. So she now owed $144 for her rent. The apartment complex policy is that tenants turn off their phones while meeting with the manager, to make sure no sensitive documents are photographed. The tenant's phone rang during their meeting. When they told her to leave, she got mad, insulted the manager and other employees, then slammed the door on her way out.
A Colonial Estates man said someone stole a generator from his carport. There were marks on the carport where the machine had been dragged. He had no idea who might be responsible.
A Lakeview Drive woman said about a month ago, she misplaced her purse that contained her Honduran work permit, cash and a cell phone. She needed a police report to get a new permit.
An Ethel Road Belden man said someone stole a chain link dog kennel sometime over the last two weeks.
A man said someone broke a back window out of his Hunter Avenue home that is being rebuilt after a tornado caused major damage. Neighbors have said homeless people are sleeping in the house at night.
A woman said while her unlocked car was parked outside the North Gloster Dollar General, someone entered the car and stole her driver's license, two debit cards, Chime card and Cash App card from her purse, which was left on the back seat.
A Hilda Avenue resident said a friend got mad. As the friend tried to leave, they drove through her sliding glass door
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.