The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 681 Saltillo woman got up this morning to take her insulin shot and noticed her syringe was missing. She said her 28-year-old son is on drugs and has been stealing her needles for some time now.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said her husband came home and started a disturbance. He started calling her names and breaking things in the house; including a television, a laptop and three Amazon Fire tablets. She went to a neighbor’s house to call 911 and said if he comes back, she will shoot him to protect herself and her children.
A Cori Cove Saltillo woman said overnight someone spray painted a single line down one side of her house.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman and a male acquaintance got into an argument over where he was taking her vehicle. She said he got in the 1997 Geo Tracker without permission and headed toward Union County.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man said he bought a possibly stolen 2004 Nissan Exterra for $700 from a Mantachie man. He asked for a bill of sale for the car and was told it had been ordered. A couple of weeks later, a woman called saying the vehicle belonged to her husband, who had a bill of sale and insurance on it.
A County Road 711 Tupelo man said someone used his identity to try to get unemployment benefits. He called the unemployment office to check on his benefits and was told he had been receiving and unemployment check since February. He thinks his 25-year-old sister and her boyfriend are responsible since the check has been going to the address of the boyfriend’s parents.
Tupelo Police Department
A Big Oaks Drive woman said her driver's side door won't open anymore. She thought it was because someone tried to break into the car. The officer noticed damage to the door, but the woman said that was from backing into the mailbox. There were no signs of an attempted break in.
A Vermelle Drive woman said while she was inside her house, someone vandalized her car, leaving scratches all over her 2017 Hyundai Elantra. She thinks her neighbors are responsible for the damage.
A South Gloster Street man said someone stole his city-issued garbage can. He thinks the previous owners took it when they moved.
An Evans Circle woman said her boyfriend was driving her car last night delivering pizzas. When he made it back the the West Main Papa John's, the left rear tire caught fire. The fire department was called to extinguish the inferno.
A Hibner Street woman said she went to the store last night. This morning as she was leaving, she noticed damage to the right rear bumper and the top of the trunk lid. She said she didn't hear or see anyone overnight.
