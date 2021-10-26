Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Tamara Anderson, 31, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, fraud in obtaining goods.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Guntown man said he went to a Gardenview Drive Saltillo house after 1:30 a.m. to talk to his wife to get her to come home. A male met him at the door and would not let him see his wife. The suspect grabbed him by the throat. When the man returned to his vehicle, a female who lived at the address punched him in the face.
A man said he was at a Gardenview Drive Saltillo house with his wife and her friends. A suspect, who had caused a previous incident there, showed up uninvited and unwanted after 1:30 a.m. When the suspect was told to leave, he got in the female homeowner's face. The man stepped in and forced the suspect out of the house. When he refused to leave, 911 was called.
A Mitchell Road woman got an alert on her phone that someone was trying to use her gate code to enter the apartment complex at 5:19 a.m. She said her ex-boyfriend is the only person with her gate code. She was advised to get a new gate code.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville woman said her landlord was trying to change the locks to keep her and her husband from entering the house. The deputy explained to the couple and the landlord that to remove the tenants from the house, she would have to go through the legal eviction process.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman heard her dog barking at 8 a.m. She looked out and saw a white man with a small dog across from her driveway. She said he fired one shot from a gun, then walked into the woods behind a neighboring house. About 30 minutes later, she heard a woman screaming from the same area. She is not sure if the two incidents are related.
A 22-year-old Highway 371 Mooreville woman said she got into a verbal altercation around 10:30 a.m., Sunday, with her brother, 19, over a gas mask they use to smoke marijuana. When her husband walked in the room, the brother was posturing for a fight. The husband said he threw the first punch in self defense. When the woman pulled them apart, the brother grabbed a set of brass knuckles and the husband grabbed a bat. The brother threatened to kill the couple and their young child.
A Tupelo man said his car broke down and he had to leave it near the intersection of county road 1057 and 1682. While he was away, someone stole a car amplifier and assorted tools.
A County Road 900 Tupelo woman returned home and found someone had been in the house and stole her iPad, iPod, 42-inch television and $40 in cash. The thief had rummaged through the kitchen cabinets and the bedrooms. There was no sign of forced entry. The spare key she had hidden on the porch was also gone.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his vehicle and stole a Colt 1911 .45-caliber pistol.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said someone had been living in a shed on her property. She said there was a gray Kia SUV and a Dodge Dakota parked on her land today.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman recently begged her 18-year-old daughter to move back home. Today the women got into a verbal altercation and the daughter threatened to get the mother fired from her job.
An Auburn Chevron employee was concerned about the health of a white and brown pit bull that has been hanging around the store parking lot. The dog is not aggressive but is underweight and has scars.
A Saltillo man said that when the tenants moved out of his State Park Road rental house, they abandoned about 30 dogs and cats.
A Mister Malone Trail Saltillo woman got an alert from her security system around 1:30 p.m. There was a man trying to pump up the tires of her four-wheeler. The man did not have permission to be there. She thinks her was trying to steal the ATV but left when he noticed the cameras.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman wanted her daughter, 18, to leave. The daughter has been causing problems and she can no longer handle her being at the house. The deputy explained the process to have the daughter removed.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 21.
