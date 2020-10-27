The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mooreville man said his wife was driving down County Road 1310 around 6:30 a.m. when she lost control of her car, struck a tree and ran over a bridge marker sign.
A County Road 1251 Nettleton man said he let his dog outside and a neighbor's dog attacked it. He said he has filed recent complaints about the aggressive dog.
A Tupelo man said he was driving along County Road 684 Saturday afternoon when someone in a white Chevy pickup ran him off the road. His 2018 Hyundai Sonata suffered significant damage to the right front bumper and fender. He said there might be damage to the radiator as well.
A County Road 1251 Nettleton woman said her neighbor abandoned two pit bulls more than a week ago. The dogs are "getting extremely aggressive with everyone in the neighborhood."
A Presley Drive woman said she got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail, but she did not open an account with that bank. She called the bank and was told she needed a police report to shut the account.
A County Road 251 Saltillo man was buying a car and when the dealer ran his credit, it showed a Chase Bank account he did not authorize. About a week later, he got a Chase Bank debit card in the mail. Chase confirmed the account but said there were no purchases or activity on the card.
A County Road 371 woman said a stray dog came onto her property and mated with her dog. The stray had a collar that was tight on its neck. The dog appeared to be infected and needed medical attention. She said the dog has been hanging around the area.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her 33-year-old son came over to discuss a property in another county. During the conversation, he became irate. When he started yelling, she took out her phone and started filming it. He then knocked the phone out of her hand. She told deputies that she just wanted him to leave. He agreed to leave without further incident.
A County Road 783 Saltillo woman said she got a voicemail from a neighbor threatening to shoot her dog for getting into his garbage. She said her dog has never gotten into anyone's trash. She took the voicemail as a threat and wanted to report it.
A County Road 756 Plantersville woman said a female acquaintance pulled into her driveway around 6 p.m. The suspect got out and started taking pictures of the woman's vehicles. When asked what she was doing, the suspect said not to worry about it.
A County Road 1209 Tupelo man found a syringe containing an unknown substance he believed to be heroin. He said it belonged to his 27-year-old stepdaughter and her male friend. He said the couple took off on foot, towards the landfill.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 23.
