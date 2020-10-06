The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Mooreville store employee said a Black male and a white female were having a verbal altercation outside around 4 a.m. The male appeared to be trying to get away from the conflict, but the female was yelling at him. The female left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1457 Mooreville man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight. The items from the center console were scattered around the cabin. A Buck knife and a .22-caliber pistol were missing.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said someone entered her truck overnight and stole a Springfield 9mm pistol. She said her husband locked the truck.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man said someone broke the passenger window of his vehicle overnight and stole two Glock pistols and a tranquilizer dart gun.
A 20-year-old woman said she and her child have been staying at the child's grandmother's County Road 128 Shannon house. The elder woman told them they needed to leave and will not let the woman get her belongings.
A man said his car was damaged while he was in the Highway 145 Saltillo Dollar General. The right rear bumper was damaged by another car in the parking lot.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight. The car had been rummaged through, but nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 683 Guntown woman said several black cows got loose and tore up her garden. They destroyed four tomato plants in the process. She did not know who the cattle belonged to.
A Little Beaver Trail woman said her son came over to the house to take a shower and sleep. While he was there, his wife and mother-in-law showed up, beating on the door. The woman told them not to come to her house bringing their problems. When the woman called 911, the unwelcome guests decided to leave.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight and stole a 9mm pistol.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said someone entered his unlocked truck overnight. Several expensive K-9 tracking collars were overlooked by the thief, who stole about $10 in loose change.
A Magnolia Villas Mooreville woman said sometime last week, someone entered her SUV and stole a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol. She only noticed the theft after someone stole change from her husband's car.
A woman drove up on the scene of a wreck on County Road 1009. A Jeep was off in the ditch and a white female was limping away, headed east. A man who has children with the driver said she had been drinking while visiting the kids. She left in a hurry and ran off the driveway and into the ditch while trying to back up.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said she heard noises outside around 9 p.m. Since she has been burglarized before, she was nervous. She never saw anyone outside the house, but asked for more patrols in the area.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole $190 cash from his wallet.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville woman said someone entered her car overnight. Things were disturbed but nothing appeared to be stolen. She said the car was locked at the time.
A Drive 1287 Tupelo woman said her 24-year-old nephew came to her house being loud and possibly drunk. When she told him to leave, he started yelling at her. He threatened to kill her and any law enforcement that showed up. He then left "very abruptly."
A County Road 1473 Mooreville man said overnight someone entered two of his vehicles, both of which were locked. The suspect damaged the door of his GMC pickup gaining entry. The thief stole a Nintendo command center, several Nintendo games and the truck's radio.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 2.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.