The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2548 Baldwyn man called deputies to report more details on a previous report of items stolen from his house. Also stolen were a tire changer, a welder, a 20-foot trailer and 240 feet of PVC fencing.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said she rescued a pit bull after it was abandoned by her cousin’s girlfriend. She left the dog with the cousin, who decided she wanted to keep the dog. Once she found out the law had been contacted, the cousin said the woman could pick the dog up in Mantachie.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman was away from home when a male acquaintance violated a protection order by showing up on her property. He walked in the house and pushed past her roommate into the woman’s bedroom. He left the house but was standing on a neighboring property yelling for her when she pulled up.
A landlord said an East Garrison Street tenant has been violating the lease agreement by parking his vehicle and blocking traffic. After she told him to move the car, he started calling repeatedly leaving threatening messages.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man saw flashlights by the road around 10 p.m. When he got closer, he thought he recognized one of them. He yelled out and the suspect answered. But the other two suspects hid in the bushes. He then went back inside to call 911.
A Mitchell Road woman asked her brother to take the garbage out around 1 a.m. The brother wanted to use her car, but she refused because he had been drinking. He got mad, grabbed her and started cursing. When she called 911, he left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Green Street woman said a male acquaintance showed up unwanted Saturday night around 10 and was told to leave. He returned about 2 a.m. Sunday saying someone was trying to fight him and he needed a weapon. The landlord said the man had been banned from the apartment complex and he has been staying in another apartment with the mother of his child.
A South Highland Drive woman said her child's Schwinn bicycle was sitting in the front yard around 4 p.m. When she went to shut the door an hour later, the red, black and silver bike was missing,
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.