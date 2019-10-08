The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2180 Guntown woman said she and her mother were inside arguing. She left and started walking down the driveway when her step-father pulled in and hit her with his truck. She believes it was accidental and did not need medical attention.
A Dorsey woman went to help a friend move things from her Drive 984 Tupelo apartment. When she arrived, the door was open, so she called 911.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman got into an argument with her step-son after she called him a bully. He threatened to beat her posterior. Since she knew he had a gun in his room, she called 911.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said a 40-year-old female acquaintance showed up at his residence at 8 a.m. wanting a ride to New Albany. He refused to give her a ride and she refused to leave. Deputies arrived and told the woman she needed to leave, so she started walking.
A man said he moved out of his King Road house but still had some items inside. He stops to check the mail on a daily basis. When he went to check on the house, the back door was open and someone had stolen the refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said her sister has been mentally and physically abused by the man she has allowed to live with her for the last two months. Deputies told the woman the sister would have to be the one to call to file the report.
A homeless woman said she was walking along County Road 931 Auburn and saw a blue 10-speed bicycle with a white milk crate tied to the back laying on the side of the road, She thought it was suspicious.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said that while she was in jail, she gave her debit card to a male acquaintance so he could go to her lawyer and pay for her legal work. She has not seen him since. When she got out of jail, she learned her friend took $841 from her account and never paid the lawyer.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville woman said she heard a noise outside and saw a white male standing by her house around 2:45 p.m. She has been having problems with her brother-in-law showing up uninvited, but was not sure if it was him.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman was at a Brunson Drive doctor's office and set her cell phone down by the coffee maker. When she realized she left the phone and went back, the phone was gone.
A woman said she was returning an item Oct. 3 at the West Main Walmart. She set an envelope — containing her driver's license, Social Security card, insurance card, and Medicare card — on the counter and left it. She didn't realize the envelope was missing until four days later
A man said he parked his car in the parking lot of a South Thomas Street business around 6 a.m. When he left to go home that evening, the right rear window and the windshield were broken.
A man pulled up to a safety checkpoint on West Main Street at McPherson Road around 11 p.m. The man didn't have a license or proof of insurance. The date of birth and age didn't line up. A search of the car revealed a wallet with the man's ID listing a different name and date of birth. The man then admitted he gave the officer his brother's information because his license was suspended and he didn't want to go to jail. He did go to jail, charged with false identity, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
